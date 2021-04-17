Popular Tamil comedian Vivekh dies

Popular Tamil comedian Vivekh diesPTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-04-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 09:41 IST
Popular Tamil actor Vivekh, who was put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support at a hospital here after he suffered a cardiac arrest, passed away on Saturday.
The 59-year-old comedian died in the early hours, SIMS Hospital vice president Dr Raju Sivasamy said in a statement.
Vivekh was admitted to the hospital on Friday and a cent per cent ''blockage'' in a heart vessel was detected and he was put on ECMO support since his condition turned critical.
The actor was administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. Authorities had said the cardiac arrest he suffered was not due to the vaccination.
