Popular Tamil comedian Vivekh dies

Popular Tamil actor Vivekh, who was put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support at a hospital here after he suffered a cardiac arrest, passed away on Saturday.

The 59-year-old comedian died in the early hours, SIMS Hospital vice president Dr Raju Sivasamy said in a statement.

Vivekh was admitted to the hospital on Friday and a cent per cent ''blockage'' in a heart vessel was detected and he was put on ECMO support since his condition turned critical.

The actor was administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. Authorities had said the cardiac arrest he suffered was not due to the vaccination.

