Left Menu

Popular Tamil comedian Vivekh dies

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-04-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 09:41 IST
Popular Tamil comedian Vivekh dies

Popular Tamil actor Vivekh, who was put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support at a hospital here after he suffered a cardiac arrest, passed away on Saturday.

The 59-year-old comedian died in the early hours, SIMS Hospital vice president Dr Raju Sivasamy said in a statement.

Vivekh was admitted to the hospital on Friday and a cent per cent ''blockage'' in a heart vessel was detected and he was put on ECMO support since his condition turned critical.

The actor was administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. Authorities had said the cardiac arrest he suffered was not due to the vaccination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Celebrity couple J.Lo and A-Rod split because we are better as friendsSinger and actress Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez called off their en...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Mighty actress Helen McCrory has died, husband Damian Lewis saysHelen McCrory, the beautiful and mighty British actress known for playing steely female characters on stage and screen, has...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Music and massage Malaysian farmers attempt to grow prized Japanese muskmelonsAfter more than a decade of experimenting, a trio of Malaysian farmers say they have found the right concoction ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASA rules, Musk says as SpaceX wins 2.9 billion moon lander contractNASA awarded billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks space company SpaceX a 2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021