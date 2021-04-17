Left Menu

'Addams Family' actor Felix Silla passes away at 84

American actor Felix Silla, widely known for playing the mysterious and hairy Cousin Itt on 'The Addams Family', has passed away after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 84 when he breathed his last.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 13:18 IST
'Addams Family' actor Felix Silla passes away at 84
Felix Silla (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Felix Silla, widely known for playing the mysterious and hairy Cousin Itt on 'The Addams Family', has passed away after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 84 when he breathed his last. Gil Gerard, Felix's co-star on the old NBC series 'Buck Rogers in the 25th Century' broke the news on Twitter on Friday afternoon (local time).

Gil said he was sad to see his friend lose his cancer battle, but on the other hand, was glad to know that Felix is no longer suffering. He tweeted, "Felix died just a few hours ago and the only good I can draw from his passing is that he didn't suffer any longer. I will miss him terribly, especially the great time we had at our panels. Just him telling me to, go ' f ' myself".

Felix Silla was an Italian-born American film and television actor and stuntman, known for his recurring role as the costumed character of 'Cousin Itt' on the 1960s sitcom 'The Addams Family', with the voice provided by Anthony Magro. In the drama, he dressed in sunglasses, a bowler hat and a hairpiece covering his entire body. The audience never understood what he was saying, but members of the Addams Family did.

TMZ reported, although Felix did not get much screen time and face recognition as Buck Rogers' robot sidekick Twiki, or as a hang-gliding Ewok in 'Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi', but he is famous among youngsters for his appearance of barely 4-foot height and about 70 pounds weight. Felix did have one famous role where he showed his face in 1975. He shaved his head to play the villainous Litvak in 'The Maltese Falcon' sequel 'The Black Bird'.

Born and raised in Italy, Felix moved to the United States way back in 1955 and toured around with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, working for several years as a tumbler and trapeze artist before landing in Hollywood in 1962 as a stuntman. As per TMZ, Felix did stunt work on 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial', 'Batman Returns', and 'Poltergeist', among other films and also appeared in the OG 'Planet of the Apes' and 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japanese chipmaker Renesas resumes production at fire-damaged plant

Tokyo Japan, April 17 ANISputnik Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp. restarted production of chips on Saturday at a fire-hit factory, one month after the accident happened, media reported amid a global semiconductor shortage relate...

Russian security service briefly detains Ukrainian diplomat

Russias FSB security service briefly detained a Ukrainian diplomat in St Petersburg, Ukraines foreign ministry said on Saturday, in the latest flare-up of tensions between the neighbouring countries.Interfax news agency earlier reported the...

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar junta chief to attend ASEAN summit on first foreign trip since coup

Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing will attend an Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Indonesia on April 24, a Thai foreign ministry spokesman said on Saturday, for his first known foreign trip since he staged a Feb. 1 coup. M...

Sports News Roundup: Nats top D-backs 1-0 on walk-off homer; Bruins' Jeremy Swayman shuts out Isles and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.MLB roundup Nats top D-backs 1-0 on walk-off homerKyle Schwarber homered in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the host Washington Nationals a 1-0, walk-off win over the Arizona Diamo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021