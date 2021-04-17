Left Menu

Sonu Sood tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Saturday informed his fans via a social media post that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 17:34 IST
Sonu Sood tests positive for COVID-19
Sonu Sood (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Saturday informed his fans via a social media post that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine. The 'Dabangg' actor confirmed the news through his Instagram handle.

"Hi everyone this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care but don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems remember I am always there for you all," he wrote. On a related note, the 47-year-old actor took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Apollo Hospital, in Punjab on April 7. The actor took to his social media accounts to share a picture from the hospital.

Along with getting vaccinated against the deadly infection, the actor also launched 'Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life', an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and raising awareness about the inoculation drive in the country. The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities has got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Sonu, who has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work, has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to be diagnosed with COVID-19 after Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Bhumi Pednekar, Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan among others. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.

Separately, on the film front, Sonu recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'. Sonu will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj', which is slated to release on November 5, this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

