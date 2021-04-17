Left Menu

Tamil actor Vivek cremated with state honours in Chennai

Popular Tamil actor and comedian Vivek, who passed away earlier today at the age of 59, was laid to rest on Saturday in Chennai with state honours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 22:08 IST
Tamil actor Vivek cremated with state honours in Chennai
Vivek (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Popular Tamil actor and comedian Vivek, who passed away earlier today at the age of 59, was laid to rest on Saturday in Chennai with state honours. He was accorded state honours with a 72-gun salute in Chennai, during his last rites ceremony.

The Padma Shri awardee was admitted to the intensive care unit of SIMS hospital in Vadapalani, where he later passed away after he had suffered from a heart attack on Friday. He had reportedly fainted after expressing discomfort and his family rushed him to the SIMS Hospital at Vadapalani while he was in an unconscious state. He later underwent an emergency coronary angiogram followed by angioplasty.

The actor's condition was reported to be critical and he was on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) in the intensive care unit of the hospital. The ace actor had earlier made headlines on Thursday for his efforts to remove the fear of the COVID vaccine among the public. Instead of opting for a private hospital, he had chosen to get vaccinated from a government hospital to spread awareness.

The renowned comedian Vivek was popularly called 'Chinna Kalaivanar' for his social reformative dialogues in Tamil cinema. He was bestowed with the Padma Shri Award, India's fourth-highest civilian award in the year 2009 by the union government. An environmentalist, in order to laud the green movement, Vivek started a movement to plant a billion trees across Tamil Nadu, he was advised to do so from the former late president APJ Abdul Kalam.

Vivek, who was last seen in the Tamil remake of the Hindi film 'Vicky Donor' titled 'Dharala Prabhu', is also part of director Shankar's upcoming film 'Indian 2', which stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role. Legendary filmmaker K Balachander had launched Vivek in the late 1980s. He later went on to become one of the most sought-after comedy actors of Tamil cinema and still retains his stronghold in the industry.

Apart from being an actor and a comedian, Vivek was also an activist and a playback singer. He was widely regarded for his performances in movies like 'Perazhagan', 'Run', 'Perazhagan', among several others. Vivek is survived by his wife and two daughters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police COVID-19 helpline receives 1500 calls mostly related to curfews, e-passes

Delhi Police on Saturday said that it received 1,500 calls on its COVID-19 helpline number, most of the calls on queries related to the curfews and issue of e-passes. The police also said that it made Remdesivir available for some people an...

Mirabai creates world record in clean and jerk, bags bronze in Asian Championship

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu made a splendid return to the weightlifting arena, setting a new world record in clean and jerk while also bettering her own national record en route winning a bronze medal at the Asian Championship here ...

France reports daily decline in COVID-19 patients in intensive care

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units in France has fallen and the figure for patients in hospital has also dropped, the health ministry said on Saturday, in a sign pressure on the medical system is easing.Health minist...

COVID-19 cases per million people: Nashik top in country

COVID-19 data compiled between March 16 and April 15 from major cities of India has shown that Nashik in Maharashtra is the worst-hit city in the country in terms of cases per million residents, officials said on Saturday.The Union health m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021