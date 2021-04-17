Film producer Shiv Sagar meets J-K L-G Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday assured film producer Shiv Sagar of the administration's full cooperation and support for his upcoming series on Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.

Sagar, who is the grandson of legendary film-maker Ramanand Sagar, called on Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here and discussed with him about his future projects, including the series on Shri Mata Vaishno Devi to be filmed in Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said.

''The J&K government is working towards creating a favourable environment for film-making through the new film policy to once again bring back the golden era of showcasing the pristine beauty of the UT on the silver screen,'' the Lt Governor said.

He said that in addition to facilitating film-makers coming to the UT, the government is eying on maximising the potential of local talents for transforming Jammu and Kashmir into the most preferred destination for film-making.

The Lt Governor assured full cooperation and support of the administration to the film producer in his upcoming venture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)