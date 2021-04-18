Left Menu

Nagpur police send ूthose roaming on streets into institutional quarantine

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-04-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 00:05 IST
Twelve persons were sent into institutional quarantine for being on roads without valid reason in Nagpur city on Saturday. The city police and Nagpur Municipal Corporation jointly conducted Rapid Antigen Tests of people seen roaming on the streets in defiance of the current restrictions on movement in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Antigen tests were conducted at 255 check points and 18 persons tested positive, said a police official.

Twelve of them were sent into institutional quarantine for 14 days. Action was also taken against 265 persons for not wearing a mask and against 619 persons for not following social distancing norms.

