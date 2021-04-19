Left Menu

Human-octopus love story up for best documentary Oscar

Pets can easily bond with humans, but when a wild octopus befriends a diver and becomes his life coach, that true story scores a best documentary nomination for this Sunday's Oscars. Ten years in the making, "My Octopus Teacher" began as a personal video project by South African filmmaker Craig Foster to rekindle his connection with nature by observing an inquisitive female mollusc while free-diving near Cape Town.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 15:30 IST
Human-octopus love story up for best documentary Oscar

Pets can easily bond with humans, but when a wild octopus befriends a diver and becomes his life coach, that true story scores a best documentary nomination for this Sunday's Oscars.

Ten years in the making, "My Octopus Teacher" began as a personal video project by South African filmmaker Craig Foster to rekindle his connection with nature by observing an inquisitive female mollusc while free-diving near Cape Town. She shared with him her secret life in an underwater kelp forest every day for a year before her death after mating and laying eggs, and the pair developed a deep bond.

Foster said his relationship with the octopus taught him about life's fragility and our connection with nature, and even helped him become a better father. "The really strange thing is that, as you get closer to them, you realize that we're very similar in a lot of ways," Foster said. "I had to have a radical change in my life. And the only way I knew how to do it was to be in this ocean with her."

Foster, who grieved over the loss of his friend, showed his 3,000 hours of footage to fellow diver and director Pippa Ehrlich who shot additional material of the landscape beneath the cold waters of False Bay near Foster's home. "There were moments where I was editing and I got emotional in certain scenes," Ehrlich said. "You know, when she loses her leg. The final scene from playing with the fish to her death. I think I cried while I was cutting that."

When a story has such an impact on someone who is already very familiar with it, "you know that you've got something powerful," she said. The Netflix documentary drew a surprisingly wide audience before winning a BAFTA award. It is nominated for an Oscar in the best documentary feature category.

"To receive thousands and thousands of emails from people saying that they've been touched ... saying that they'll never eat octopus again," Ehrlich marveled. "The way that it's been received has been incredibly empowering. And yeah, it makes you believe in yourself."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India to fund capacity boost at Serum Institute as vaccines run short - source

India is set to accept the Serum Institute of Indias SII request for a 30 billion rupee 400 million grant to boost its capacity to make the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a government source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. SII, th...

BIF seeks reversal of hike in import duties on components, PCBAs; writes to DoT, finance ministry

Industry body Broadband India Forum BIF has approached the telecom department and the finance ministry seeking reversal of hike in import duties on components and PCBAs effected in recent Budget, saying the move will drive up the cost of ma...

Germany's Greens want to lead next government - Baerbock

The chancellor candidate of Germanys Greens said on Monday she wants to lead the next government after a September election in Europes largest economy, urging voters to help her ecologist party overtake the conservatives who lead in polls.W...

Hardik didn't bowl in IPL due to a shoulder niggle: Jayawardene

All-rounder Hardik Pandya did not bowl in the last three IPL games due to a shoulder niggle that he picked up during the final ODI against England, said Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Monday....we were looking forward for h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021