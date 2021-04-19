Left Menu

OTT entertainement platform exclusively for Kannadigas to be launched

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:33 IST
An OTT entertainment platform exclusively for Kannadigas in India and abroad is all set to be launched in the state by two brothers, who are movie producers.

''Katte'' (meaning platform) will soon be launched by Arvinda and Avinash, makers of their maiden film 'Jugaari'.

The duo, who are the grandsons of the comedian, late Narasimharaju, said they wanted to tap the opportunity in view of the growing OTT market, especially during the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

There is a huge gap in the entertainment sector that needed to be filled, they said.

The long-felt need for an OTT platform that exclusively caters to the needs of Karnatakas entertainment sector, that promotes local artistes will now stand fulfilled,'' said S D Arvinda, Chief Operating Officer, Katte Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Avinash said people are served dubbed shows or those that are not in sync with the local sentiments and culture, which made them come up with 'Katte.

