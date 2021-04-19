It's a schedule wrap for Kriti Sanon as team 'Bhediya' bids adieu to Ziro set

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, on Monday, announced Kriti Sanon's schedule wrap for their upcoming horror-comedy flick 'Bhediya' while bidding adieu to the Ziro shooting set of the movie. Varun hopped on to his Instagram handle and shared two adorable BTS pictures featuring him with Kriti at the exquisite location of their shoot set. While the first picture sees the lead hero holding her heroine on his back, the second one shows them flashing their big smiles for the camera.

To address Kriti, Varun used the lyric of the song 'Kya lagti hai haye Rabba' from 1998 Govinda's rom-com film 'Dulhe Raja' in the caption. Continuing with it, he added, "Bahut maaza ayaa apka saath @kritisanon (Had a lot of fun with you) #wolfpack. It's a sched wrap for kriti on #BHEDIYA as we say bye to ziro. Will miss you both".

The horror-comedy drama 'Bhediya' will mark the 'Badlapur' star and 'Heropanti' star's third collaboration with each other after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale' and 2019 'Kalank'. The film which went on floors earlier in March at Arunachal Pradesh will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'.

Starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal, the story is written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt who also wrote intriguing scripts for 'Bala', 'Made In China', 'Wrong Side Raju'. The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022. (ANI)

