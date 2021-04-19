Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan lends vocals to Hanuman Chalisa for Kunal Kohli's new series 'Ramyug'

Streaming platform MX Player on Monday announced their new series Ramyug, directed by Hum Tum fame Kunal Kohli. Coming soon, the filmmaker captioned the one-minute teaser.In 2018, Kohli had announced he would adapt the Hindu epic Ramayana titled Ramyug for the big screen.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:27 IST
Amitabh Bachchan lends vocals to Hanuman Chalisa for Kunal Kohli's new series 'Ramyug'
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Streaming platform MX Player on Monday announced their new series ''Ramyug'', directed by ''Hum Tum'' fame Kunal Kohli. The announcement teaser featured a special rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan's voice and tabla by Ustad Zakir Hussain. The track is composed by Rahul Sharma.

The official Twitter handle of MX Player posted the video, which was shared by Kohli. ''Coming soon,'' the filmmaker captioned the one-minute teaser.

In 2018, Kohli had announced he would adapt the Hindu epic Ramayana titled ''Ramyug'' for the big screen. It's unclear if the film has been now converted as the MX Original series.

Mahabharata and Ramayana have turned out as major inspirations for several Indian projects in recent years. These projects are currently at various stages of productions.

Actor Akshay Kumar will be headlining the adventure-drama ''Ram Setu'' while South star Prabhas will battle it out with Saif Ali Khan in director Om Raut's ''Adipurush''- on-screen adaptation of Ramayana.

Actor Vicky Kaushal will feature in ''Ashwatthama'', playing the titular mythological Mahabharata character who was given the curse of immortality. In February this year, it was also announced that ''Baahubali'' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad will write the upcoming multilingual film ''Sita- The Incarnation''. In 2019, it was announced that ''Chhichhore'' helmer Nitesh Tiwari will direct a ''Ramayana'' trilogy. There has been no update on the film's progress or casting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam CM orders action against gatherings, COVID test made must for truckers

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday ordered the Director-General of Police to prevent any form of mass gatherings in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.Reviewing the situation, Sonowal asked the departments con...

CSK set 189-run target for Rajasthan Royals

A cameo from Dwayne Bravo towards the end of the innings helped Chennai Super Kings post 188 for nine against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Monday.CSK lost wickets towards the end with the batsmen going for big hits and also in t...

France says 5,970 people in intensive care units with COVID-19

French health ministry said on Monday that 5,970 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19, up from 5,893 a day earlier.France also reported 449 new COVID-19 deaths in hospitals, up from 140 on Sunday....

Paytm expands ESOP scheme to USD 604 mn

Fintech major Paytm on Monday said it has added 242,904 stock options, taking its ESOP pool valuation to USD 604 million about Rs 4,522 crore. Paytm has added 242,904 stock options taking the existing ESOP pool to 2.4 million equity options...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021