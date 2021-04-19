Marvel unveils first look of superhero film 'Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Marvel Studios on Monday shared the look of ''Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'', their first film to feature an Asian protagonist in Canadian-Chinese actor Simu Liu.

The studio dropped the first look and teaser-trailer of the film on Liu's birthday.

Liu, best known for his performance on CBS sitcom ''Kim's Convenience'', will be joined by ''In the Mood for Love'' star Tony Leung, ''The Farewell'' and ''Crazy Rich Asians'' star Awkwafina and her ''Crazy Rich Asians'' co-star Michelle Yeoh for the film.

Liu took to Twitter and shared the film's poster of the film.

''Whoever said that you could only receive presents on your birthday? Today, I’m giving you your very first look at the teaser poster for @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings! ''Coming to theatres September 3rd (trailer drops in a few weeks). We're almost there people,'' the 32-year-old actor wrote. The film also stars Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng. ''Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings'' is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, from a screenplay penned by David Callaham, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham.

The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers.

''Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings'' will open in theatres in India across six languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

