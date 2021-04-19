Left Menu

Anupam Kher joins BAFTA Breakthrough India jury

Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher has joined the jury of BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Breakthrough India, along with other Indian delegates including Grammy-award winning musician AR Rahman, who has been appointed as the ambassador of the initiative.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 23:50 IST
Anupam Kher joins BAFTA Breakthrough India jury
Anupam Kher (Image Source: Instagram. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher has joined the jury of BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Breakthrough India, along with other Indian delegates including Grammy-award winning musician AR Rahman, who has been appointed as the ambassador of the initiative. The former Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India, hopped on to his Instagram handle to announce the news on Monday.

"Thrilled to be a part of the inaugural @bafta Breakthrough India Jury! Can't wait for you to see the incredible talent we had the privilege of choosing who will be announced in early May. Breakthrough India is supported by @netflix! Jai Ho!," he wrote. The post shared by Kher also unveils the whole jury of the awards that include, filmmaker-writer Shonali Bose, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, former BAFTA Breakthrough and Games Producer Charu Desodt, BAFTA Chair and TV Producer Krishnendu Majumdar, VP, Content, Netflix India Monika Shergill.

The BAFTA Breakthrough India initiative marks BAFTA's arrival in India. For the first time, the initiative, in support of Netflix aims to identify, celebrate, and support up to five exceptional talents working in film, games or television in India. The winners selected by the jury will receive a year-long programme of support from BAFTA with connections to the British creative industries. They will be provided with the opportunities to share their expertise with their British peers and learn from the experts. Promotion as talents to watch for the future in India and in the UK and access to opportunities and support in both the UK and in India will also be provided to the winners.

The final list of honorees will be announced in early May 2021, according to BAFTA official social media handle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha extends weekend shutdown to all urban areas from Apr 24

Modifying its earlier order, the Odisha government on Monday extended the weekend shutdown to all urban areas of the state with effect from April 24 in view of the unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases.The April 15 order had announced impos...

Russian air force kills up to 200 militants in Syria -Ifx

The Russian air force has hit militants base northeast of Palmyra in Syria, killing up to 200 militants, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Defence Ministry.It said the Russian planes also destroyed ammunition, cars and com...

U.S. Treasury names green financier to climate 'czar' post, disappointing activists

The U.S. Treasury on Monday named climate change financial adviser John Morton to head the departments new climate hub, disappointing activists who had sought a strong regulator to push financial institutions toward green investments. John ...

WRAPUP 6-Soccer-UEFA lead backlash against Super League, UK government vows to step in

European soccers governing body UEFA led a backlash against plans for a breakaway Super League on Monday, saying associated players and clubs could be banned from its competitions - including three of this seasons Champions League semi-fina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021