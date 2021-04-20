Olivia Colman in talks to join Marvel Studio's series 'Secret Invasion'

Oscar-winning British star Olivia Colman, who is nominated this year for the best supporting actress Academy Award for her role in ''The Father'', is in talks to join Marvel Studio's next series, ''Secret Invasion''.

Plot details are still under wraps but the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter, uses the events of Marvel's Captain Marvel movie to focus on Samuel L Jackson-starrer secret agent Nick Fury and a shapeshifter from the alien race known as the Skrulls (Ben Mendelsohn).

There is no clarity on what Colman would play in the series but an inflitration of Skrulls on Earth is said to be a part of the story.

''One Night in Miami'' star Kingsley Ben-Adir is likely to play the villain in the series, which is yet to find a director.

Kyle Bradstreet, who worked on thriller series ''Mr. Robot'', is writing and executive producing the series with a shoot planned in UK and the Europe later this year. Colman won an Oscar for her work in ''The Favourite'' and starred as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s ''The Crown'' but she became famous internationally with crime drama ''Broadchurch''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)