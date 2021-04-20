Left Menu

Olivia Colman in talks to join Marvel Studio's series 'Secret Invasion'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-04-2021 07:34 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 07:34 IST
Olivia Colman in talks to join Marvel Studio's series 'Secret Invasion'

Oscar-winning British star Olivia Colman, who is nominated this year for the best supporting actress Academy Award for her role in ''The Father'', is in talks to join Marvel Studio's next series, ''Secret Invasion''.

Plot details are still under wraps but the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter, uses the events of Marvel's Captain Marvel movie to focus on Samuel L Jackson-starrer secret agent Nick Fury and a shapeshifter from the alien race known as the Skrulls (Ben Mendelsohn).

There is no clarity on what Colman would play in the series but an inflitration of Skrulls on Earth is said to be a part of the story.

''One Night in Miami'' star Kingsley Ben-Adir is likely to play the villain in the series, which is yet to find a director.

Kyle Bradstreet, who worked on thriller series ''Mr. Robot'', is writing and executive producing the series with a shoot planned in UK and the Europe later this year. Colman won an Oscar for her work in ''The Favourite'' and starred as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s ''The Crown'' but she became famous internationally with crime drama ''Broadchurch''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Luxe: Fitbit's first fitness tracker with AMOLED touchscreen, 5-day battery life

Fitbit has announced Luxe, a fashion-forward fitness and wellness tracker that features an AMOLED display and packs all essential health tracking features - from stress and sleep to menstrual health and heart rate.The Fitbit Luxe fitness tr...

China's President Xi calls for more equitable global governance

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the global governance system should be made more equitable and fair, and that rules set by one country or some nations cannot be imposed on others. Building barriers and pushing for decoupli...

'Downton Abbey 2' begins production, Dominic West joins star cast

Downton Abbey 2, the sequel to the first film from 2019, which was based on the hit British series of the same name, has been confirmed.The production on the period drama is underway with a release date set for Christmas 2021, according to ...

Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use

Texas police will serve search warrants on Tesla Inc on Tuesday to secure data from a fatal vehicle crash, a senior officer told Reuters on Monday, after CEO Elon Musk said company checks showed the cars Autopilot driver assistance system w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021