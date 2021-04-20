Left Menu

Ajay Devgn to make digital debut with Disney+Hotstar VIP show 'Rudra-The Edge of Darkness'

Rudra is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and reimagines the iconic globally successful British series Luther, for Indian audiences.My attempt has always been to tell unique stories and work with good talent.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 11:26 IST
Ajay Devgn to make digital debut with Disney+Hotstar VIP show 'Rudra-The Edge of Darkness'

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is foraying into the digital space with his first-ever crime-drama series ''Rudra-The Edge of Darkness'' on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. A remake of the Idris Elba-starrer successful British series ''Luther'', The Hotstar Specials series is billed as an engaging and dark new take on cop stories by the makers. It will soon begin production and will be shot across iconic locales of Mumbai. ''Rudra'' is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and reimagines the iconic globally successful British series ''Luther'', for Indian audiences.

“My attempt has always been to tell unique stories and work with good talent. The idea is to raise the bar of entertainment in India. The digital world excites me, and I am looking forward to working with Applause and BBC to bring this series to life on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. '''Rudra - The Edge of Darkness' is a compelling and highly intriguing story and I can't wait to begin this new journey! Playing a cop on screen is not new to me, but this time the character is more intense, complex and dark. What drew me most to his persona, is that he is possibly the greyest character you may come across in recent times,'' Devgn said in a statement.

Sunil Rayan, President & Head, Disney+ Hotstar said the series is being mounted on an enormous scale and is a testament to the streamer's passion for creating ''compelling, disruptive'' content. ''This kind of storytelling has never before been attempted in India. The narrative is bold and genre-defining, crafted not just for metro audiences but also appealing to hundreds of millions of users across the country. We’re thrilled to have Ajay Devgn headline the series and we are certain that his fans would be happy to see him in a new avatar,” Rayan said.

''Rudra-The Edge of Darkness'', according to Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, is one of their biggest shows to date.

''...we are very excited to have Ajay Devgn play the lead. He truly has the fiery intensity and persona required to play this iconic character. With Disney+ Hotstar VIP we have built a strong foundation and are looking forward to creating this global series. We work very closely with BBC Studios to bring the best stories to Indian audiences and Rudra is a brilliant reimagination of an iconic global format,” Nair added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: First six balls I played could have cost us in another game, says Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings CSK might have registered an impressive 45-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League IPL on Monday, but skipper MS Dhoni did admit that him being slow off the blocks during the CSK innings could have cos...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India is hopeful the United States will soon lift a ban on the export of vaccine raw materials that threatens to slow Indias inoculation drive, two Indian government sources told Reuters. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 Macr...

China plans $3 bln supercomputing centre to analyse data from space

Chinas southern spaceport of Wenchang will build a 3 billion supercomputing center by year-end to analyze data obtained from space, according to state media on Tuesday. With a planned investment of 20 billion yuan 3.1 billion, the supercomp...

FOCUS-Pandemic prompts European life sciences real estate rush

Londons Francis Crick Institute was already a magnet for investors in the capitals so-called Knowledge Quarter, but the coronavirus pandemic has lifted interest in offices and laboratories dedicated to life sciences to a new level.Investors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021