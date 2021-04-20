Left Menu

Kajol, Ajay Devgn wish daughter Nysa on her birthday by penning heartfelt notes

Bollywood star couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn, on Tuesday celebrated the occasion of their daughter Nysa's 18th birthday by penning down heartfelt notes for her on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 12:33 IST
Kajol, Ajay Devgn wish daughter Nysa on her birthday by penning heartfelt notes
Ajay Devgn and Kajol with Nysa (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn, on Tuesday celebrated the occasion of their daughter Nysa's 18th birthday by penning down heartfelt notes for her on social media. The 'Drishyam' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a cute picture with his daughter, along with some words of wisdom in the caption, he wrote "Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only 'break' in stressful times like these," wrote the actor referring to the pandemic in his post. He also sent out prayers for all those who have the coronavirus. He wrote: "Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing."

In the photo, Ajay and Nysa can be seen standing beside each other, flashing wide smiles for the camera. While the birthday girl kept it stylish in a blue striped off-shoulder top, paired with denim, Ajay looked cool in his casual T-shirt and jeans look. Kajol also wished Nysa on her birthday by sharing an endearing childhood photo with her little girl on her Twitter handle. Along with it, she tweeted, "Today, I can finally say I passed with flying colours. U are what we all say women should be. So fly high my darling and don't tone down ur shine for anyone. I've got ur back! Happy Adulthood. You have the tools, so use your powers for goodWinking face."

Ajay and Kajol, who first met on the sets of 'Hulchul', tied the knot in 1999. The couple welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003 and their son Yug was born in 2010. The duo has starred in films including 'Raju Chacha', 'U Me Aur Hum', 'Ishq' among others. The power couple was last seen together in 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.' Ajay recently produced 'Helicopter Eela', which featured Kajol in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Ajay recently announced a new film titled 'Gobar', which he will co-produce with Siddharth Roy Kapur and will be directed by Sabal Shekhawat. He will also be seen in the much-talked-about movie 'RRR' and the Alia Bhatt starrer, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala HC allows 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate 26-week pregnancy

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed a 13-year-old survivor of sexual assault to terminate her 26-week-old pregnancy. The Bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas allowed the petition moved by the father of the child in a special sitting.Ac...

Allahabad HC order imposing lockdown in five cities will create immense administrative difficulties: UP government tells SC.

Allahabad HC order imposing lockdown in five cities will create immense administrative difficulties UP government tells SC....

COVID: Kejriwal asks people to stay home, says lockdown decision taken for their safety

Appealing to people to stay at home during the six-day lockdown in Delhi amid the spiralling COVID-19 crisis, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the decision was taken in view of their health and safety.The lockdown kicked in fr...

Panchayat elections: Second phase saw nearly 68 per cent polling

Nearly 68 per cent polling was recorded on Monday during the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls in 20 districts, according to the state election commission.Of the 20 districts, polling details of 14 have been compiled. While ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021