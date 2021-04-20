Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor wish mother Babita with endearing posts on her birthday

Celebrating the occasion of Babita Kapoor's 74th birthday, Bollywood's star sibling duo Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, on Tuesday shared endearing posts for their mother on social media. Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures of her doting mother, along with the caption, "Happy Birthday to our strength, our world... my mother Lolo and I will ofcourse trouble you forever... that's what mothers are for..."

In the first picture, Kareena and Karisma could be seen standing beside their mother, while all of them posed for the camera. The second one was a monochromatic portfolio shot of Babita from when she used to be an actor in Bollywood movies. Karisma also wished her mom on her birthday by sharing a video compilation of Babita's pictures, with the song 'Rock and Roll Music' by Cuck Berry playing in the background. She captioned the post as, "Happy birthday to our mama we love you more than any words can describe Keep rocking !"

Randhir Kapoor got married to Babita in the year 1971. The star couple welcomed their first child Karisma in 1974 and then Kareena in 1980. Babita is best remembered for her roles in movies like 'Banphool', 'Farz', 'Aulad', 'Ek Hasina Do Diwane', among others. On the work front, Kareena, whose last movie was 'Angrezi Medium', will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'.

Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Kareena is also a part of ace filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic 'Takht'. (ANI)

