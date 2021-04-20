Vin Diesel set to star in movie adaptation of 'Rock 'Em Sock 'Em' game

Left Menu

Popular toy company Mattel's film division recently announced its plans to develop 'Rock 'Em Sock 'Em', the tabletop game featuring battling robots, as a live-action movie featuring Hollywood star Vin Diesel.

20-04-2021
Vin Diesel. Image Credit: ANI

Popular toy company Mattel's film division recently announced its plans to develop 'Rock 'Em Sock 'Em', the tabletop game featuring battling robots, as a live-action movie featuring Hollywood star Vin Diesel. According to Variety, Diesel, whose production company One Race Films is working on the current project with Universal Pictures said, "To take the classic Rock 'Em Sock 'Em game, with Mattel as my partner, and align it with the kind of world-building, the franchise-making success we have had with Universal, is truly exciting."

Ryan Engle, who wrote the movie 'Rampage' starring Dwayne Johnson and also Liam Neeson's "The Commuter," penned the Rock ''Em Sock 'Em' screenplay. The story follows a father (Diesel) and son who form an unlikely bond with an advanced war machine. The role of Diesel's character's son has not been cast yet. Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots was launched in 1966, inspired by an arcade boxing game that pitted Red Rocker against Blue Bomber in a match to knock the rival's block off.

Robbie Brenner, the executive producer of Mattel Films, said, "We are proud to bring this iconic piece of Mattel IP to life on the big screen with our tremendously talented partners Vin Diesel, One Race Films, and Universal. He added, "Our rich library of franchises continues to yield compelling stories and we look forward to creating what is sure to be a thrilling action-adventure for the whole family to enjoy with Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots."

Mattel has several film adaptations in the works, some more curious than others. The growing list of properties in development include 'Wishbone', based on the '90s TV show about the well-read Jack Russell terrier, 'Barbie' starring Margot Robbie and written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, and 'Uno', a heist comedy centered on the card game led by rapper Lil Yachty. As per Variety, the company is also making a live-action 'Barney' movie with Daniel Kaluuya, a character the Oscar-nominated actor has labeled as "misunderstood." (ANI)

