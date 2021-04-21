Ram Navami 2021: B-town extends greetings to fans
As the 9-day-long festival of Navratri came to an end on Wednesday marking Ram Navami, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to extend their wishes to their fans.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:16 IST
As the 9-day-long festival of Navratri came to an end on Wednesday marking Ram Navami, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to extend their wishes to their fans. Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to his Twitter handle and posted a picture of Lord Ram along with the tweet, "Aap sabhi ko Ram Navami ki haardik shubh kamnaye. Jai Shri Ram!!"
Arjun Rampal also marked the occasion by sharing a picture of Lord Rama on his Instagram handle along with the caption, "Shri Ram Navami ki aapko aur aapke parivaar ko haardik shubh kamnaye. Jai Shri Ram." Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar wished his followers on the auspicious occasion by tweeting, "On this auspicious day, Team #RamSetu wishes you all Happy #RamNavami. Jai Siya Ram."
Raveena Tandon also shared an Instagram post for her fans greeting them on Ram Navami, she wrote, "Ram Navami ki haardik shubhkamnaye." Chaitra Navratri, which begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar, this year commenced on April 13. It falls during the spring season every year and is considered auspicious among various communities in the country. Devotees of the Goddess Supreme Durga, observe a fast for nine consecutive days and pray for good health, forgiveness, and prosperity. (ANI)
