Left Menu

Aziz Ansari's third season of 'Master of None' arriving on Netflix in May

He addressed the allegations later in his stand up act Aziz Ansari Right Now in July 2019.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-04-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 12:36 IST
Aziz Ansari's third season of 'Master of None' arriving on Netflix in May

Actor-comedian Aziz Ansari's long-delayed third season of Netflix's ''Master of None'' is finally set to debut on the streamer in May.

Netflix Queue confirmed that the third season of the series was coming in May in a tweet.

The Ansari and Alan Yang created series, a critical hit for the streamer, premiered in 2015 with the second season arriving in 2017. The third season is coming after a gap of four years.

In the meantime, Ansari faced a controversial #MeToo allegation with a viral story that divided opinions whether it was really a story of sexual harassment or simply a bad date.

In the story published in babe.net in January 2018, a woman with the pseudonym Grace described a date with Ansari during which she felt he had been overly aggressive, and had pressured her into sex.

Ansari, 38, apologised but said the encounter had been consensual. He addressed the allegations later in his stand up act ''Aziz Ansari: Right Now'' in July 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Car bombing at hotel in southwest Pakistan kills 4, wounds 11

A car bomb blast late on Wednesday ripped through a luxury hotels parking area in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, killing four people and wounding 11, officials said. Chinas ambassador to Pakistan was staying at the hotel, but wa...

NATO to hold summit in bid to repair U.S. ties amid Russia tensions

The NATO military alliance will hold a summit on June 14 in Brussels, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday, in the hope of repairing transatlantic ties under U.S. President Joe Biden amid growing tensions with Russia.After a ...

COVID-19: Kejriwal thanks Centre for raising Delhi's oxygen quota

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday thanked the Centre for raising the national capitals medical oxygen quota. He further said the Centre has assured Delhi of providing smooth supply of oxygen to hospitals, adding that Chief Mi...

How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?

How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last Experts dont know yet because theyre still studying vaccinated people to see when protection might wear off. How well the vaccines work against emerging variants will also determine if, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021