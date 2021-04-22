Left Menu

Putting a smile on peoples faces in the pandemic is difficult, says John Abraham, who is hopeful that his upcoming film Sardar Ka Grandson will entertain the audiences.Premiering on Netflix on May 18, the film is the story of a US-return grandson Arjun Kapoor, who will go to any length to fulfil his grandmothers Neena Gupta last wish.Times are very trying right now.

'Sardar Ka Grandson' will make you smile in these trying times: John Abraham

Putting a smile on people's faces in the pandemic is difficult, says John Abraham, who is hopeful that his upcoming film ''Sardar Ka Grandson'' will entertain the audiences.

Premiering on Netflix on May 18, the film is the story of a US-return grandson (Arjun Kapoor), who will go to any length to fulfil his grandmother's (Neena Gupta) last wish.

''Times are very trying right now. It is very difficult to put a smile on people’s faces today. The best we could do is come out with something that is non-controversial, simple, lovely, family-oriented and a feel-good film. It will make you smile in these trying times. It is a film that deserves to be seen in trying times like this,'' Abraham told PTI.

The coming-of-age cross-border romance has been directed by debutante director Kaashvie Nair with the story by Anuja Chauhan and Nair and dialogues penned by Amitosh Nagpal.

Abraham plays the role of Gursher Singh and Aditi Rao Hydari plays his romantic interest and is seen as the younger version of Gupta’s character Rupinder Kaur.

Abraham said he was quite excited to play a Sardar on the screen for the first time.

The 48-year-old actor, whose last release, the Sanjay Gupta-directed “Mumbai Saga”, arrived in theatres, said some films are meant to be enjoyed in cinema halls, while some on OTT.

“We timed the release of the 'Mumbai Saga' when the pandemic was around, it released on Friday and Monday the malls were shut. The movie was collateral damage, we went at it with our eyes open and we understood there could be repercussions. But Bhushan Kumar (producer), Sanjay Gupta, and I took a call that we will come to the theatres,” he said.

“There are certain films that are made for the big screen. There are certain films that can be enjoyed in the confines of your home. ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ is a personal, simple and sweet film.'' The actor expressed his gratitude to Netflix for giving the film a platform to release. However, Abraham said he would want every film to be released in theatre.

The actor was busy shooting for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Pathan” when the Maharashtra government announced the suspension of film and TV shoots to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.

“We had to stop the shoot because we have to respect what the government has put forth in terms of curfew, lockdown and we all are abiding by the rules. So we all have stopped shooting right now,” Abraham said.

He said his ''Ek Villain Returns'' co-star Arjun Kapoor is shooting in Goa for the film.

''I am done with a lot of the film, there is a little bit of the film left, I think that we will shoot in July,” he said about the Mohit Suri-directed film.

