When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 22-04-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 19:10 IST
The filming for The Last Kingdom Season 5 took place in Hungary. Image Credit: Instagram / The Last Kingdom

The Last Kingdom is the historic series of Netflix based on Bernard Cornwell's The Saxon Stories series of novels. Fans are already aware of The Last Kingdom's renewal for a Season 5. Netflix renewed the fifth season on July 7, 2020. The fifth season will adapt from 9th (The Warriors of the Storm) and 10th (The Flame Bearer) series of the novel.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will continue to follow the main protagonist Uhtred of Bebbanburg (played by Alexander Dreymon). Uhtred of Bebbanburg has had many wives and lovers across the series. This important character is likely to confront his greatest foe and suffer his greatest loss.

As per synopsis of Last Kingdom Season 5, Uhtred will have to 'face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss' to achieve his destiny. Accordingly, the upcoming season could be filled with more heartbreaking moments.

The Last Kingdom Season 4 was released in April 2020, and then Netflix announced the renewal. The filming for The Last Kingdom Season 5 took place in Hungary. The show usually maintains an 18 months gap between two seasons.

Unfortunately, the viewers have to wait a little longer to watch The Last Kingdom Season 5. Recently, Netflix has announced the full list of movies and series to be out in April 2021. The Last Kingdom Season 5 is not on the list. However, fans should not fret because the historical fiction series will stream on Netflix this year or at the beginning of 2022.

Reportedly, the filming of The Last Kingdom Season 5 was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no official statement about The Last Kingdom Season 5 release, however, according to Netflix Life, "there's a lot going on with production, especially with the major battle sequences that happen every season. That all takes time to make and put together and make it look really good."

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series

