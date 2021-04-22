Animal Kingdom Season 5 to portray young Smurf in flashback, will it release this year?

Nearly 18 months after the renewal of Animal Kingdom Season 5, TNT is finally getting ready for the release of the fifth season. The previous season ended in August 2019. After that, Season 5's filming started but could be continue for long due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The filming for the fifth season resumed in September 2020 and ended in December of the same year. Meanwhile in January 2021, Animal Kingdom was renewed for Season 6, which will be the final season of the series. Now it looks like Animal Kingdom Season 5 will finally premiere in the summer of 2021.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 will portray the story of the Cody Family. The family would get involved the underworld activities. The series will also build upon Smurf's (played by Ellen Barkin) sudden death in Season 4. The fifth season could also follow a flashback of young Smurf in 1984. Pope, Craig, Deran, and J, and family members are searching to collect more info on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate.

Viewers are happy that most of their favorite stars would come back in Season 5. The upcoming Animal Kingdom Season 5 is likely to have a total of 13 episodes just like the second, third, and fourth seasons. The cast members in the fifth season include Ellen Barkin (as Janine Cody AKA Smurf), Shawn Hatosy (Andrew Cody or Pope), Ben Robson (Craig Cody), Jake Weary (Deran Cody), Finn Cole (Joshua Cody or J), Rigo Sanchez (Manny), Scott Speedman (Barry), and Sohi Rodriguez (Mia Benitez).

According to Hollywood Reporter, Animal Kingdom Season 5 would premiere this coming summer. The sixth and final season could release in summer 2022. Stay tuned to get more information on the Hollywood series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Hatosy (@shawnyhats)

Also Read: Cobra Kai Season 4 to release in late 2021, what we know more