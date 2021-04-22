Cardi B gearing up to launch her own line of beauty products
American rapper Cardi B is gearing up to launch her own line of cosmetic products.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:11 IST
American rapper Cardi B is gearing up to launch her own line of cosmetic products. TMZ reported that the Grammy award-winning rapper's company, Washpoppin Inc, has just filed legal documents to lock down the rights to the phrase 'Bardi Beauty' through which she is apparently aiming to hawk a bunch of glam products such as cosmetics, fragrances, haircare, skincare and nail enamel.
The trademark documents also included Cardi's signature with her real name 'Belcalis Almanzar' as the CEO of Washpoppin. Taking the Kardashian-Jenner route, many stars including Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Alicia Keys have launched their own beauty brands.
Cardi, who had teamed up with different companies, like Fashion Nova, for signature collections and curated items in the past is now looking to offering her own products in the market. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kardashian
- American
- Rihanna
- Selena Gomez
ALSO READ
Kim Kardashian plans to launch a skincare line
People News Roundup: Tiger Woods may have hit accelerator instead of brake; Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Prayer vigil called for rapper DMX outside New York hospital and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster head for auction and more
People News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club;Prayer vigil called for rapper DMX outside New York hospital and more