Left Menu

Maker of ‘Shashank’ denies in HC film based on Sushant Singh Rajput

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:19 IST
Maker of ‘Shashank’ denies in HC film based on Sushant Singh Rajput
Representative Image Image Credit: Instagram (Sushant Singh Rajput)

Director of movie 'Shashank' has denied in the Delhi High Court that the film is based on the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput saying the story portrays struggle of outsiders in the industry.

The filmmaker claimed that there is so much of difference in the name of movie 'Shashank' and Sushant Singh Rajput and the film's story is based on four persons who struggle and fight against nepotism in the film industry in Mumbai so there is no comparison between the two.

Director Sanoj Mishra made the submissions in an affidavit filed in response to a suit filed by Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh who has sought to restrain anyone from using his son's name or likeness in movies.

Some of the upcoming or proposed movie projects, based on Rajput's life, mentioned in the plea, are - 'Nyay: The Justice', 'Suicide or Murder: A star was lost', 'Shashank' and an unnamed crowd-funded film.

According to the suit, 'Nyay' is scheduled to be released in June, while shooting has commenced with regard to 'Suicide or Murder: A star was lost' and 'Shashank'.

The high court on April 20 has asked the producers of these proposed and upcoming films to respond to the plea and has listed the matter for hearing on May 24.

The director, in his response filed through advocate A P Singh, also raised the issue of territorial jurisdiction of the Delhi High Court to entertain the suit.

He said Singh is a resident of Bihar and the FIR in relation to the actor's death was also filed there while other pending cases are in Mumbai and even the addresses of defendants are situated in Maharashtra and the jurisdiction of Delhi High Court to entertain the suit is not made out.

"The film of defendant no. 7 (Mishra) 'Shashank' is totally based on portraying struggle of outsiders in Bollywood. The theme and story is based on four young boys. Defendant no. 7 is also great example of struggle as an outsider of Mumbai in Bollywood," the reply said.

The director vehemently denied that his film was based on life of Singh's son and urged the court that the suit be dismissed.

The suit, filed through advocates Akshay Dev, Varun singh, Abhijeet Pandey and Samruddhi Bendbhar, said "The defendants (filmmakers), taking advantage of this situation, have been trying to encash this opportunity for ulterior motives".

''Thus, Plaintiff (Singh) has apprehension that various plays, movies, web-series, books, interviews or other material may be published which would harm the reputation of the son of the plaintiff and his family,'' claimed the suit which has sought damages of over Rs 2 crores from the filmmakers for ''loss of reputation, mental trauma and harassment'' to Rajput's family.

It has also claimed that in case a ''movie, web-series, book or any other content of similar nature is allowed to be published or broadcasted, it would affect the right of the victim and deceased for a free and fair trial as it may cause prejudice to them''.

The suit has also contended that Rajput being a well-known celebrity, ''any misuse of his name/ image/ caricature/ style of delivering dialogues also amounts to infringement of the personality right vested with the plaintiff besides amounting to acts of passing off''. ''The said right would be available to the plaintiff after his son's death as he is the only legal heir of Sushant Singh Rajput,'' it has further contended.

Singh, in his plea, has sought directions from the court to restrain the filmmakers mentioned in the suit as well as anyone else from using his son's '' name/ caricature/ lifestyle or likeness in their forthcoming project/films in any manner whatsoever''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Euro 2020 fixtures

Fixtures for the rescheduled 2020 European Championship to be held across 11 countries from June 11-July 11. Group AJune 11 Turkey v Italy, Stadio Olimpico, RomeJune 12 Wales v Switzerland, Olympic Stadium, BakuJune 16 Turkey v Wales, Olymp...

Net absorption in Office market slower in Q1 2021 at 5.53 million sq. ft: JLL

- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi NCR accounted for nearly 80 of net absorption - 31 of the new completions during the quarter were already pre-committed - Maximum pre-commitment levels were observed in Bengaluru and Hyderabad MUMBAI, India...

Rupee falls by 7 paise to close below 75 mark against dollar

Falling for the fourth session in a row, the rupee on Friday closed below the 75 mark against the US currency for the first time in nearly two weeks as a record spike in COVID-19 cases and losses in the domestic equities weighed on investor...

Japan promises safe Olympics after unveiling new emergency measures

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday promised to ensure a safe Tokyo Olympics this summer, after announcing a new state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures.The measures will go into effect from April 25 to Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021