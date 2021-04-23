Left Menu

Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet treat fans to 'Jee Ni Karda' teaser from 'Sardar Ka Grandson'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, on Friday dropped a motion teaser of the first party number song 'Jee Ni Karda' from their upcoming film 'Sardar Ka Grandson'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:15 IST
Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet treat fans to 'Jee Ni Karda' teaser from 'Sardar Ka Grandson'
Poster of 'Jee Ni Karda' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, on Friday dropped a motion teaser of the first party number song 'Jee Ni Karda' from their upcoming film 'Sardar Ka Grandson'. Both the actors took to their social media accounts- Twitter and Instagram to drop the teaser of the peppy number.

"Be ready for this extravaganza! A wedding like never before. #JeeNiKarda 2 days to go!" their captions read. The teaser opens with the rhythmic beats of a 'dhol' with a pop message, "Baaratiyon taiyaar ho?" The frame then changes to a visual where Arjun and Rakul are captured grooving on to the Punjabi party number.

The duo is seen dancing their heart out at a wedding. Rakul looks ravishing in a red and golden Anarkali suit while the 'Gunday' star looks dashing as always in a red and golden indo-western. Crooned by Nikhita Gandhi, Punjabi singers Manak-E and Jass Manak, who is famous for his hit song 'Lehanga', the song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. What makes it more interesting is that the makers had roped in National Award winner choreographer Kruti Mahesh for the song. Kruti made Deepika Padukone deliver her iconic 'Ghoomar' dance for the 2018 romantic drama 'Padmaavat'.

Going by the teaser, it is safe to say that the dance track which is slated to release on April 25 will have your feet tapping away with its upbeat tunes. 'Jee Ni Karda' is the first song from Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet's upcoming Netflix movie 'Sardar Ka Grandson'. Directed by debutante filmmaker Kaashvie Nair. The film that also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham in pivotal roles is slated to release on May 18, this year.

Apart from that, Arjun who was recently seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', co-starring Parineeti Chopra, also has 'Ek Villain Returns', and 'Bhoot Police' in the pipeline. Rakul also has an interesting line-up of films like 'MayDay', 'Doctor G' and 'Thank God'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Indiabulls Real Estate clocks Rs 94.5 cr net profit in March quarter

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd IBREL on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 94.5 crore for the January-March quarter.The Mumbai-based firm had posted a net loss of Rs 109.70 crore in the year-ago period.Total income rose to Rs 759.5...

SoftBank-backed SPAC to take Mapbox public in $2 bln deal - Sky News

Mapbox, a location data services provider, is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by SoftBank Group Corp in a deal that could value the company at around 2 billion, according to a Sky News report on Friday....

Canada says COVID-19 cases could almost double soon unless stricter measures taken

New daily cases of COVID-19 in Canada could almost double to more than 15,000 from 8,600 by the end of April unless stricter measures are taken as new coronavirus variants spread, health officials warned on Friday.The officials told a brief...

Sri Lanka 229-3 at stumps, trails Bangladesh by 312 runs

Dimuth Karunaratne led Sri Lanka to 229-3 in its first innings at stumps on the third day of the first Test, still 312 runs behind Bangladeshs mammoth 541-7.There was little threat from Bangladesh seamers when the Sri Lankans started their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021