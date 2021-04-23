Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet treat fans to 'Jee Ni Karda' teaser from 'Sardar Ka Grandson'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, on Friday dropped a motion teaser of the first party number song 'Jee Ni Karda' from their upcoming film 'Sardar Ka Grandson'. Both the actors took to their social media accounts- Twitter and Instagram to drop the teaser of the peppy number.

"Be ready for this extravaganza! A wedding like never before. #JeeNiKarda 2 days to go!" their captions read. The teaser opens with the rhythmic beats of a 'dhol' with a pop message, "Baaratiyon taiyaar ho?" The frame then changes to a visual where Arjun and Rakul are captured grooving on to the Punjabi party number.

The duo is seen dancing their heart out at a wedding. Rakul looks ravishing in a red and golden Anarkali suit while the 'Gunday' star looks dashing as always in a red and golden indo-western. Crooned by Nikhita Gandhi, Punjabi singers Manak-E and Jass Manak, who is famous for his hit song 'Lehanga', the song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. What makes it more interesting is that the makers had roped in National Award winner choreographer Kruti Mahesh for the song. Kruti made Deepika Padukone deliver her iconic 'Ghoomar' dance for the 2018 romantic drama 'Padmaavat'.

Going by the teaser, it is safe to say that the dance track which is slated to release on April 25 will have your feet tapping away with its upbeat tunes. 'Jee Ni Karda' is the first song from Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet's upcoming Netflix movie 'Sardar Ka Grandson'. Directed by debutante filmmaker Kaashvie Nair. The film that also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham in pivotal roles is slated to release on May 18, this year.

Apart from that, Arjun who was recently seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', co-starring Parineeti Chopra, also has 'Ek Villain Returns', and 'Bhoot Police' in the pipeline. Rakul also has an interesting line-up of films like 'MayDay', 'Doctor G' and 'Thank God'. (ANI)

