Left Menu

Amid royal crisis, Queen Elizabeth is hopeful things will be 'right in the end'

Queen Elizabeth II, who is no stranger to facing challenges as a reigning monarch, is holding onto the hope that all the tension within the royal family will go away eventually.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 17:19 IST
Amid royal crisis, Queen Elizabeth is hopeful things will be 'right in the end'
Queen Elizabeth II. Image Credit: ANI

Queen Elizabeth II, who is no stranger to facing challenges as a reigning monarch, is holding onto the hope that all the tension within the royal family will go away eventually. A royal insider recently told People magazine that, "She has been through so many difficult times. She knows things will come right in the end."

The Queen's former palace press secretary Charles Anson further added that the Queen, who turned 95 on Wednesday, "absorbs things quietly." The royal brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry, had recently reunited at Prince Philip's funeral in a show of support for their beloved grandparents.

Harry had returned to the UK from California for the first time in over a year to attend his grandfather's funeral. Meghan Markle, who is expecting their second child, a baby girl, did not accompany her husband as she "has been advised by her physician not to travel," a royal spokesman said. Meghan had spoken with the Queen ahead of the funeral. In the wake of Meghan and Prince Harry's controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey last month, there are ongoing tensions within the family.

During the interview on CBS, Meghan refuted reports that she made Kate Middleton cry in the lead-up to her 2018 wedding, saying "the reverse happened." They also accused the royal family of racism, including "concerns" over their children's skin colour, and not getting Meghan any help when she felt suicidal. William had hit back at the racism claims during an outing following the interview, saying, "We are very much not a racist family." When asked if he had spoken to Harry after the Oprah interview, William added, "No, I haven't spoken to him yet, but I will do."

TV personality, Gayle King, who is friends with Oprah and the Duchess of Sussex, revealed that Harry spoke with William and Charles last month. She said, "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation." The Queen responded to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview in a statement, saying, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."

Talking about the racism claims, she had added, "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

CPI (Maoist) Dy Commander held in Telangana

A deputy commander of the banned CPI Maoist operating in Chhattisgarh was arrested in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana and gelatin sticks and other explosive substances were seized from his possession, police said on Saturday.A po...

Maharashtra: 7 die in Yavatmal after consuming hand sanitiser as they couldn't get alcohol

At least seven people consumed hand sanitiser as they could not get alcohol as the liquor shops were closed in Wani tehsil of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra due to COVID-19 restrictions. The matter is being investigated. All of them were ...

Grateful to know people want to see more of me onscreen, says Shilpa Shetty

As actor Shilpa Shetty returns to acting in movies with Nikamma and Hungama 2, she says her only wish is to entertain the audiences, who have been waiting to see her on the big screen.The actor has been away from the big screen for more tha...

Singapore PM says Myanmar junta chief not opposed ASEAN role, delegation visit - media

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing was not opposed to a visit by a delegation from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN, according to a local media report.He said he he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021