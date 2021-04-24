Left Menu

Farhan Akhtar shares how he sees frontline workers 'fighting tirelessly against coronavirus'

Sharing a testimony of how the frontline warriors are fighting the deadly coronavirus, Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar on Saturday posted a video thanking the hospital and medical teams fighting tirelessly.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-04-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 19:38 IST
Farhan Akhtar shares how he sees frontline workers 'fighting tirelessly against coronavirus'
Farhan Akhtar (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing a testimony of how the frontline warriors are fighting the deadly coronavirus, Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar on Saturday posted a video thanking the hospital and medical teams fighting tirelessly. The 'Rock On!' star took to Twitter and put out a video that sees a sage fighting evil to move ahead.

In the nine-second video, an old sage is seen holding a stick in his hand. As the video progresses it displays the sage putting the stick on the ground while screaming "You can't move ahead!" The reaction of the stick to the ground strikes a thunder which scares a ghoulish evil, making him stop it on the way. Farhan also a 'Stay At Home' sticker along with the clip.

Stating that people will be 'forever indebted to the heroes, the 'Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara' star wrote, "This is how I see our frontline workers, our hospital & medical teams who are tirelessly fighting the Corona virus. #Heroes #ForeverIndebted," and added three joined hands emoticons. Meanwhile, India recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The country's total infection count has mounted to 1,66,10,481 cases, while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to the viral infection so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Playing well against Rashid Khan going to be key for us, says Mohammad Kaif

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said that playing spinner Rashid Khan will be the key factor in their next game against SunRisers Hyderabad. Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets in their last match and will be ...

Rugby-England edge France to earn third straight Women’s Six Nations title

England sealed a third consecutive Womens Six Nations title after edging France 10-6 in an absorbing game at Twickenham Stoop on Saturday. Poppy Cleall charged over the try line in the final minute of the first half and Emily Scarratt added...

Get budget-friendly 1-ton ACs on no cost EMIs on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune Maharashtra India, April 24 ANINewsVoir The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is currently offering air conditioners on discounts and exciting cashback deals. Customers who are looking to purchase an AC for a small-sized room can opt for the 1 t...

ASEAN leaders demand Myanmar coup leaders end killings

Southeast Asian leaders demanded an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar in an emergency summit with its top general and coup leader Saturday in the Indonesian capital, Indonesias president said.The le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021