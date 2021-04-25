Left Menu

Prototype of 1st US dollar coins auctioned for USD 840,000

Similar starless examples are part of the Smithsonian Institutions National Numismatic Collection. The pattern was forgotten as the Mint continued the process of creating the nation's first silver dollars. Coin collecting lore states the unique rarity was excavated from the site of the first Philadelphia Mint before 1876, Lipson said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 13:54 IST
Prototype of 1st US dollar coins auctioned for USD 840,000
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A piece of copper that was struck by the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia in 1794 and was a prototype for the fledgling nation's money was auctioned off for USD 840,000, considerably more than expected, an official said.

Heritage auctions spokesman Eric Bradley said the "No Stars Flowing Hair Dollar" opened at USD 312,000 when it was put up Friday evening but "in less than a minute, intense bidding quickly pushed the coin to its final auction price of USD 840,000.'' The coin, formerly owned by businessman and Texas Rangers co-chairman Bob Simpson, had been expected to sell for USD 350,000 to USD 500,000, Bradley said.

While it closely resembles silver dollars that were later minted in Philadelphia, it gets its name because it is missing stars.

Jacob Lipson of Heritage Auctions said earlier that starless coins are considered by collectors and institutions as "one-of-a-kind prototypes for the silver examples that would follow," Known as a pattern, the front features the flowing hair portrait of Liberty and the date 1794, while the reverse side shows a small eagle on a rock within a wreath. Similar starless examples are part of the Smithsonian Institution's National Numismatic Collection.

The pattern was forgotten as the Mint continued the process of creating the nation's first silver dollars.

"Coin collecting lore states the unique rarity was excavated from the site of the first Philadelphia Mint before 1876," Lipson said. That was how the coin's first owner described its history at its first auction appearance in 1890.

The pattern is corroded and not in perfect condition, Lipson said, likely because it was buried at the site of the original Mint. There are some scratches and other marks on its brown surfaces. It has traded hands eight times, according to the auction house.

Simpson, 73, purchased it along with other patterns in 2008 to add to his large collection.

"I think coins should be appreciated almost as artwork," he said. "I have gotten more than enough joy from them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Third 'Oxygen Express' scheduled to reach Maharashtra today

Amid a sharp rise in the number of COVID cases and deaths in Maharashtra, the third Oxygen Express carrying three tankers of liquid medical oxygen LMO, each with about 14 tonnes LMO, is scheduled to reach Kalamboli in Maharashtra on Sunday ...

Bodies keep arriving at Kanpur crematoriums, belie official virus death count

As coronavirus cases surge, the number of cremations taking place at the citys crematoriums has increased several-fold -- far more than the 66 deaths officially attributed to the virus in the entire district over the past six days.Data from...

ISRO to launch data relay satellites to track Gaganyaan

The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch a data relay satellite that will help maintain contact with the Gagangyaan mission throughout after the launch, sources said.The satellite will be launched before the final leg of the Gagan...

Gal Gadot reveals she chopped her fingertip amid boozy drinking session

Hollywood star Gal Gadot, recently during a talk show revealed that she permanently lost a piece of her finger during a drinking session, and its her husband who is at fault. According to Page Six, the Wonder Woman star told Jimmy Kimmel du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021