Makers of 'Sardar ka Grandson' drop its first song 'Jee Ni Karda'

After piquing the interest of fans with the intriguing trailer of the Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starrer 'Sardar ka Grandson', the makers of the upcoming movie dropped the first song 'Jee Ni Karda' on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 14:08 IST
Poster of the song 'Jee Ni Karda' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After piquing the interest of fans with the intriguing trailer of the Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starrer 'Sardar ka Grandson', the makers of the upcoming movie dropped the first song 'Jee Ni Karda' on Sunday. Rakul took to her Instagram handle and shared the song along with the caption, "If you want to go balle balle, this is the chance! #JeeNiKarda Song out now!"

The song opens with rhythmic beats of a 'dhol' and the scene then changes to visuals where the lead pair is captured grooving on to the Punjabi party number at a marriage. While Rakul looked ravishing in a red and golden Anarkali suit, Arjun too looked dashing as always in a red and golden Indo-western. The song is a recreation of the 2012 track 'Dhoor' by Manak-E. Music composer Tanishk Bagchi has kept the soul of the song intact. He has seemingly added just a little more 'dhol' to it to make it suitable for the setting of a perfect Punjabi wedding. The new version has been sung by Jass Manak, Manak-E and Nikhita Gandhi. The song marks Jass Manak's debut in Bollywood.

What makes it more interesting is that the makers had roped in National Award winner choreographer Kruti Mahesh for the song. Kruti made Deepika Padukone deliver her iconic 'Ghoomar' dance for the 2018 romantic drama 'Padmaavat'. 'Jee Ni Karda' is the first song from Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet's upcoming Netflix movie 'Sardar Ka Grandson'. Directed by debutante filmmaker Kaashvie Nair. The film that also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham in pivotal roles is slated to release on May 18, this year.

Apart from that, Arjun who was recently seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', co-starring Parineeti Chopra, also has 'Ek Villain Returns', and 'Bhoot Police' in the pipeline. Rakul also has an interesting line-up of films like 'MayDay', 'Doctor G' and 'Thank God'. (ANI)

