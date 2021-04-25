Elon Musk to host 'Saturday Night Live'PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-04-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 15:50 IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is all set to host popular late-night stand-up show ''Saturday Night Live'' (SNL) on May 8.
The SpaceX founder will be accompanied by singer Miley Cyrus, making her sixth SNL appearance, Entertainment Weekly reported.
The news of his hosting SNL comes in the wake of SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft successfully docking with the International Space Station on Saturday morning.
In the past, the 49-year-old business magnate has appeared on shows, usually as a voice actor, including ''The Simpsons'', ''The Big Bang Theory'', and ''Rick and Morty'', it said.
