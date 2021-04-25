Left Menu

Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz dies at 59

In 1998, he became creative director at Yves Saint Laurent.He was credited with reviving French house Lanvin during his long stint there from 2001 to 2015.Fashion French daily Womens Wear Daily, without giving a source, said Elbaz died on Saturday at a Paris hospital.AP RUP RUP

PTI | Paris | Updated: 25-04-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 18:18 IST
Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz dies at 59

Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz, best known for being at the helm of Lanvin from 2001 to 2015, has died at the age of 59, luxury conglomerate Richemont said.

In a statement released on Sunday, Richemont's chairman Johann Rupert said “it was with shock and enormous sadness that I heard of Alber's sudden passing. Alber had a richly deserved reputation as one of the industry's brightest and most beloved figures.

''I was always taken by his intelligence, sensitivity, generosity and unbridled creativity. He was a man of exceptional warmth and talent, and his singular vision, sense of beauty and empathy leave an indelible impression,'' Rupert said.

The Richemont group paid tribute to Elbaz' “inclusive vision of fashion” that “made women feel beautiful and comfortable by blending traditional craftsmanship with technology.” Elbaz started to work in collaboration with Richemont in 2019 with the aim of launching his own label, AZfashion.

Born in Morocco in 1961, Elbaz grew up in Israel before moving to New York in the 1980s. He first became known to the public when he was named to the helm of French house Guy Laroche in Paris in 1996. In 1998, he became creative director at Yves Saint Laurent.

He was credited with reviving French house Lanvin during his long stint there from 2001 to 2015.

Fashion French daily Women's Wear Daily, without giving a source, said Elbaz died on Saturday at a Paris hospital.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt's Sisi receives coronavirus vaccine

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has received a coronavirus vaccination under a nationwide vaccination drive, his office said on Sunday. The statement from the presidency did not give details on the type of vaccine Sisi received.Egyp...

French protesters call for trial for Jewish woman's killer

Crowds gathered Sunday in Paris and other French cities to denounce a ruling by Frances highest court that the killer of Jewish woman Sarah Halimi was not criminally responsible and therefore could not go on trial.Thousands of people filled...

Steel makers produce 3,474 ton/day liquid oxygen, more than capacity

Domestic steel industry produced 3,474 metric tonne of liquid medical oxygen LMO on Saturday, higher than its daily production capacity to meet the shortage of the life-saving gas being used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.According t...

Pant wins toss, elects to bat against SRH

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match, here on Sunday.Delhi Capitals have included Axar Patel in the playing XI in place of Lalit Yadav.Sunrisers H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021