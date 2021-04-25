Left Menu

Filmmaker Guneet Monga tests positive for COVID-19

Indian filmmaker Guneet Monga on Sunday informed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain under home quarantine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 22:40 IST
Filmmaker Guneet Monga tests positive for COVID-19
Guneet Monga (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Indian filmmaker Guneet Monga on Sunday informed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain under home quarantine. "Dear All. Despite taking due care and all the necessary precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am under self-quarantine and taking all the measures to combat the virus with the guidance of my doctor. I am now recovering well," Monga said in a statement.

Monga requested everyone who has come in contact with her recently to get themselves tested. "Please take care and stay safe!", Guneet Monga," she added. The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities has got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Actor Pooja Hegde also got diagnosed with the virus on Sunday and has isolated herself, she confirmed on her Twitter handle. Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

