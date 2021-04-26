Left Menu

South Korea's Youn wins best supporting actress Oscar for 'Minari'

South Korean film icon Youn Yuh-jung won the best supporting actress Oscar on Sunday for her role as a spirited and unconventional grandmother in "Minari." Youn, 73, is the first South Korean actor to win an Oscar and the first actor from that nation ever to clinch an Academy Award nomination. She was the front-runner for an Oscar after picking up dozens of trophies this year for her role in "Minari," a tender story about a Korean immigrant family that starts a farm in Arkansas.

