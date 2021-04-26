'Mumbai Saga' to release on Amazon Prime Video

Left Menu

Kumar said Indian audiences love watching action movies and now with the release of Mumbai Saga on Amazon Prime Video, he is happy it will reach out to wider people.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 17:33 IST
Gangster-drama ''Mumbai Saga'', starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 27, the streamer announced on Monday. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film is a fictional story of the duel between Amartya Rao (Abraham) and Senior Inspector Vijay Sawarkar (Hashmi) set against the backdrop of Mumbai in the early 90s. The film released theatrically on March 19 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said, given the sustained interest of audiences for action movies on their platform, he is hopeful people will enjoy ''Mumbai Saga''.

'''Mumbai Saga' is an exciting addition to an already thrilling line-up on Amazon Prime Video, featuring some of the best stars in Bollywood,'' Subramaniam said in a statement here. Abraham, who is thrilled to share the film with audiences across the globe, said he had great time teaming up with Gupta for the third time. '''Mumbai Saga' is my third project with Sanjay after having worked together on 'Zinda' and 'Shootout at Wadala'. I love working with him as I believe he brings out the best in me and more importantly, he understands the pulse of the audience and delivers films that are loved by them,'' Abraham, who essays the role of a gangster, said.

Hashmi said ''Mumbai Saga'' is close to his heart. ''Vijay Savarkar’s character, while being a cop, has some grey shades to it, and that’s something that excited me to take this role on,'' he said. Gupta believes ''Mumbai Saga'', which is a refreshing take on action drama, with strong narrative will keep the audiences on the edge of their seats.

The film also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover, and Anjana Sukhani.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir under the banners T-Series and White Feather Films. Kumar said Indian audiences love watching action movies and now with the release of ''Mumbai Saga'' on Amazon Prime Video, he is happy it will reach out to wider people.

