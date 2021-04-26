Left Menu

2021 Oscars: Celebrity couples who made their red carpet debuts at megaevent

Scores of Hollywood celebrities upped the glamour quotient at the Oscars 2021 that took place with limited attendance. The megaevent took over as a perfect stage for stars to announce their new -- or not-so-new -- relationships.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 18:15 IST
2021 Oscars: Celebrity couples who made their red carpet debuts at megaevent
Halle Berry, Paulina Porizkova and Riz Ahmed with their life partners. Image Credit: ANI

Scores of Hollywood celebrities upped the glamour quotient at the Oscars 2021 that took place with limited attendance. The megaevent took over as a perfect stage for stars to announce their new -- or not-so-new -- relationships. According to Fox News, this year, a trio of couples made their red-carpet debuts at the Oscars ahead of Hollywood's biggest ceremony.

Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin were among those to put their affection on display earlier in the evening. The 56-year-old model donned a fitted golden gown paired with a multi-coloured purse and dangling earrings. To complete her look, Porizokva donned a bright red lip and wore her blonde hair in curls.

Her 29-year-old beau went with a dark blue tuxedo with a bow tie. The pair was seen cuddling up on the red carpet with smiles on their faces. According to Page Six, the model and award-winning screenwriter started dating a few months ago.

Meanwhile, Halle Berry confirmed her relationship to Van Hunt quite a while ago, but the pair hadn't been seen on a red carpet together until the Oscars night. At the Award show, the 54-year-old actor wore a flowing purple gown and sported a short bob haircut.

For his part, Hunt donned a dark-coloured suit with silver decals. In 2020, Berry confirmed their association when she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt with her musician boyfriend's name on it.

"Now ya know..." she captioned the post. Per Fox News, Riz Ahmed, one of this year's acting nominees, also made his red carpet debut with his wife, Fatima Farheen Mirza. The 38-year-old actor revealed that he was married earlier this year, but didn't offer up any further details about his bride for several days.

The 'Sound of Metal' star went for a very simple look, wearing a dark suit and black t-shirt, for their red-carpet debut. Mirza, author of 'A Place for Us,' wore a light blue gown with dark red, floral shoes.

In January, Ahmed said during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' that it wasn't his intention to keep his wedding a secret, but that he was wary of "oversharing" on social media, according to Page Six. He said at the time, "Obviously, kept [the wedding] super intimate, and socially distanced. There was just like, hardly anyone there really. We did it in a backyard, which is nice in lots of ways. And I think the nicest thing about it was you didn't have 500 aunties hanging around you, pinching your cheeks. No disrespect to the aunties."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street edges higher on Tesla boost ahead of big tech earnings

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Monday as Tesla shares gained ahead of the electric-car makers earnings report, which would kick off this weeks results from heavyweight technology companies. Tesla Inc rose 1.1 as analysts expect the compa...

Mamata accuses BJP-led govt of incompetence in containing COVID-19 surge, says single motto is to 'capture' Bengal

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the Centre of being monumentally incompetent and lacking planning to tackle COVID-19 surge in the country and said BJPs sing...

Govt asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to lower price of COVID-19 vaccines: Official sources

The central government on Monday asked the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech to lower price of their COVID-19 vaccines amid criticism from various states who accused the companies of profiteering during such a major crisis.The issue of vac...

Govt's claims over crop procurement hollow: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday alleged that the state governments claims of smooth crop procurement have proved hollow as a majority of farmers are yet to receive their payment.The governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021