2021 Oscars: Celebrity couples who made their red carpet debuts at megaevent

Scores of Hollywood celebrities upped the glamour quotient at the Oscars 2021 that took place with limited attendance. The megaevent took over as a perfect stage for stars to announce their new -- or not-so-new -- relationships. According to Fox News, this year, a trio of couples made their red-carpet debuts at the Oscars ahead of Hollywood's biggest ceremony.

Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin were among those to put their affection on display earlier in the evening. The 56-year-old model donned a fitted golden gown paired with a multi-coloured purse and dangling earrings. To complete her look, Porizokva donned a bright red lip and wore her blonde hair in curls.

Her 29-year-old beau went with a dark blue tuxedo with a bow tie. The pair was seen cuddling up on the red carpet with smiles on their faces. According to Page Six, the model and award-winning screenwriter started dating a few months ago.

Meanwhile, Halle Berry confirmed her relationship to Van Hunt quite a while ago, but the pair hadn't been seen on a red carpet together until the Oscars night. At the Award show, the 54-year-old actor wore a flowing purple gown and sported a short bob haircut.

For his part, Hunt donned a dark-coloured suit with silver decals. In 2020, Berry confirmed their association when she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt with her musician boyfriend's name on it.

"Now ya know..." she captioned the post. Per Fox News, Riz Ahmed, one of this year's acting nominees, also made his red carpet debut with his wife, Fatima Farheen Mirza. The 38-year-old actor revealed that he was married earlier this year, but didn't offer up any further details about his bride for several days.

The 'Sound of Metal' star went for a very simple look, wearing a dark suit and black t-shirt, for their red-carpet debut. Mirza, author of 'A Place for Us,' wore a light blue gown with dark red, floral shoes.

In January, Ahmed said during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' that it wasn't his intention to keep his wedding a secret, but that he was wary of "oversharing" on social media, according to Page Six. He said at the time, "Obviously, kept [the wedding] super intimate, and socially distanced. There was just like, hardly anyone there really. We did it in a backyard, which is nice in lots of ways. And I think the nicest thing about it was you didn't have 500 aunties hanging around you, pinching your cheeks. No disrespect to the aunties."(ANI)

