Josh Hartnett to star in 'The Fear Index', series based on novel by Robert Harris

American actor Josh Hartnett will star in Sky original thriller series 'The Fear Index,' based on the bestselling novel by Robert Harris 'Fatherland'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:19 IST
Josh Hartnett (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Josh Hartnett will star in Sky original thriller series 'The Fear Index,' based on the bestselling novel by Robert Harris 'Fatherland'. According to Variety, the 42-year-old actor will star as Dr Alex Hoffman, computer scientist and genius who is prepared with another man-made intelligence (AI) item launch that guarantees huge returns, yet whose carry out plans did not work. Post this, he leaves on an excursion through the most noticeably awful 24 hours of his life -- cutting across the real world, memory and jumpy dream, compelling him to address all that he sees with his own eyes.

Adapted by Paul Andrew Williams and Caroline Bartleet, and helmed by 'The Alienist' director David Caffrey the fast-paced four-part limited series also has 'I Hate Suzie' star Leila Farzad, Arsher Ali from 'The Ritual' and 'Call My Agent' star Gregory Montel in the cast. Produced by Left Bank Pictures in relationship with Sky Studios, 'The Fear Index' will start shooting this month in Hungary, with Pioneer Pictures giving local production services. It will air on Sky Atlantic and web-based feature NOW not later this year.

Gabriel Silver, director of commissioning, drama, Sky Studios, said: "Paul and Caroline's scripts offer a relentlessly gripping take on a chilling Frankenstein parable of our times, and we are delighted to be working with Left Bank and the incredible cast led by Josh Hartnett to bring Robert Harris's thrilling story to Sky viewers later this year." Sharon Hughff, the executive producer for Left Bank Pictures, said: "This could not be an all the more opportune second to investigate the vile use of artificial intelligence, and we are exceptionally eager to collaborate with Sky to present to Robert Harris' farsighted spine chiller to the screen."

As reported by Variety, the series was commissioned by Zai Bennett, managing director of content, Sky UK and Ireland, and Paul Gilbert, executive producer, Sky Studios. Executive producers for the series are Andy Harries and Sharon Hughff for Left Bank Pictures, and Paul Gilbert for Sky Studios. It is created by Nuala O'Leary.

NBCUniversal Global Distribution is handling international sales on behalf of Sky Studios. (ANI)

