Left Menu

Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr celebrate second anniversary of 'Avengers: Endgame'

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr took to their social media pages to celebrate the second anniversary of Avengers Endgame, the final chapter of their mega hit movie.Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner aka the Hulk, took to Instagram to look back at the historic film that led to major changes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.Cant believe its been two years since the premiere of AvengersEndgame, Ruffalo wrote on Monday on Instagram, posting a photo of him with costars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-04-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 13:10 IST
Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr celebrate second anniversary of 'Avengers: Endgame'
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr took to their social media pages to celebrate the second anniversary of ''Avengers: Endgame'', the final chapter of their mega hit movie.

Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner aka the Hulk, took to Instagram to look back at the historic film that led to major changes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

''Can't believe it's been two years since the premiere of #AvengersEndgame,'' Ruffalo wrote on Monday on Instagram, posting a photo of him with costars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner. ''Love you all 3000,'' he wrote, referring to the emotional and now viral dialogue, first said by Downey Jr's Tony Stark.

Downey Jr started the MCU with his role as the genius billionaire Stark/ Iron Man.

The actor also looked back at the film that marked the end of his character's journey. ''Cannot believe it's been two years since Endgame. #LoveYouAll3000,'' he wrote.

Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, shared behind-the-scene pictures of the cast from the film, which released on April 26.

''2 years since the release of Endgame... Which theater did you see it in for the first time?'' they asked on Instagram.

Many actors have continued their journey forward in MCU on television with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany starring in ''WandaVision'' and Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in ''The Falcon and the Winter Soldier''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat extends night curfew to nine more cities

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Tuesday imposed night curfew in nine more cities from 8 pm to 6 am. Earlier, curfew was imposed in 20 cities, including 8 major cities, from 8 pm to 6 am. Curfew will be imposed to...

EU Parliament lifts immunity of Greek far-right lawmaker

European Union lawmakers voted on Tuesday to lift the immunity of a Greek far-right member of the EU parliament who has been sentenced to 13 years in prison in Greece for being a leading member of a criminal organisation.The European Parlia...

Hong Kong shares edge lower, Fed comments awaited

Hong Kongs Hang Seng index ended barely lower on Tuesday as regional investors trod cautiously ahead of comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 11.29 points or 0.04 at 28,941.54....

'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar contracts coronavirus, admitted to hospital

Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, nicknamed Shooter Dadi, has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a hospital due to difficulty in breathing.The Twitter page of the 89-year-old legendary shooter, hailing from the Baghpat village i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021