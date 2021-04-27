Left Menu

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 13:36 IST
Robert Downey Jr. gets nostalgic as 'Avengers: Endgame' clocks two years
Robert Downey Jr in a still from BTS video of 'Avengers: Endgame' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As the popular superhero flick 'Avengers: Endgame' completed two years of its release, superstar Robert Downey Jr. who played Iron Man in the film, took a walk down the memory lane and shared a rare BTS video on social media. Taking it to Instagram, the 56-year-old shared a never-seen-before BTS video from the movie where he is seen shooting for a serious scene in the film.

Feeling nostalgic about his blockbuster movie, he wrote, "Cannot believe it's been two years since Endgame... #LoveYouAll3000," in the caption. With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 7 million views while scores of the star's fans chimed into the comments section and appreciated him for his powerful performance in the film.

"Ever since this gem. I Forever and always will have an Ironman wallpaper on my phone. Lol Best character in any film, tv series, comic or novel," one user wrote. While another wrote, "The icon himself a true hero we love you 3000." Marvel Studio's Iron Man played by Robert Downey Jr. bid adieu to the superhero franchise in its 2019 film 'Avengers: Endgame'. As his heroic persona managed to charm many throughout his eleven years of cinematic journey, the news of his exit from the further parts came as a bolt from the blue for his fans.

Many of his admirers also expressed how they will miss his character in the coming parts of the movie. "2 years but still not recovering from Tony's death," one user wrote. Another commented, "come back in Ironheart or Armor Warss"

'Avengers Endgame' was released on April 26, 2019, and became a blockbuster hit within few days of hitting the screens. A few days back TMZ reported that a group of anonymous 'Avengers' fans managed to put up a billboard in Los Angeles, asking Marvel Studios to bring the Iron Man, Tony Stark, back to life in their forthcoming seasons.

However, the efforts made by this group of fans seem to have not convinced Marvel Studios as no comment on bringing Downey Jr. back to the franchise has been made yet. Downey Jr. had also made it clear from his part in his interviews that he is grateful for the opportunity Marvel gave him, as he is done playing Tony Stark.

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the film is the direct sequel to 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018) and the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

