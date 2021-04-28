Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Danish bar offers COVID-19 tests on tap; Philippine collector amasses super-sized collection and more

28-04-2021
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Philippine collector amasses super-sized collection of fast-food restaurant toys

From the age of 5, Filipino graphic artist Percival League has had a passion for collecting toys from fast-food restaurant chains like McDonald's, Burger King, and home-country favorite Jollibee. Now, nearly five decades later, the 50-year-old has about 20,000 toys packed from floor to ceiling in his home and holds a Guinness World Record from 2014, when his collection reached more than 10,000 items.

Kanye's Yeezy sneakers snag world-record $1.8 million in private sale - Sotheby's

The Kanye West sneakers that sent athletic shoes strutting down fashion runways sold for $1.8 million, a new world record price for a pair of sneakers, Sotheby's announced on Monday. The American rapper's 2008 'Grammy Worn' Nike Air Yeezy samples were prototypes for a line developed by West and Mark Smith for Nike. They were revealed during West's performance at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

Danish bar offers COVID-19 tests on tap

A bar in Copenhagen has started offering customers a COVID-19 test and a beer while they wait for the result to help get business moving again after months of restrictions. Punters hand over about $25 to get tested in a booth at Warpigs Brewpub. After about half an hour, if they get the all-clear, they are allowed inside.

