'Godzilla vs Kong' director Adam Wingard in talks with Legendary for next MonsterVerse movie

After the success of ''Godzilla vs Kong'', Legendary is reportedly in talks with director Adam Wingard to return to the MonsterVerse for one more movie.

The studio, according to the Hollywood Reporter, is taking steps to stretch the series into one or more installments after ''Godzilla vs Kong'' revitalised the franchise by crossing USD 400 million globally. The film has become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in the pandemic and it is the second best performing film in the four-film MonsterVerse franchise after ''Kong: Skull Island'', which earned USD 566 million.

The director is also involved with Warner Bros live-action feature based on the Saturday morning cartoons ''Thundercats'' and a ''Face/Off'' sequel at Paramount.

According to THR, Windard was very involved with creating the ''Godzilla vs Kong'' and has been discussing ideas with Legendary and a possible title being floated internally is ''Son of Kong''.

