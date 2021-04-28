Left Menu

'Godzilla vs Kong' director Adam Wingard in talks with Legendary for next MonsterVerse movie

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-04-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 14:38 IST
'Godzilla vs Kong' director Adam Wingard in talks with Legendary for next MonsterVerse movie

After the success of ''Godzilla vs Kong'', Legendary is reportedly in talks with director Adam Wingard to return to the MonsterVerse for one more movie.

The studio, according to the Hollywood Reporter, is taking steps to stretch the series into one or more installments after ''Godzilla vs Kong'' revitalised the franchise by crossing USD 400 million globally. The film has become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in the pandemic and it is the second best performing film in the four-film MonsterVerse franchise after ''Kong: Skull Island'', which earned USD 566 million.

The director is also involved with Warner Bros live-action feature based on the Saturday morning cartoons ''Thundercats'' and a ''Face/Off'' sequel at Paramount.

According to THR, Windard was very involved with creating the ''Godzilla vs Kong'' and has been discussing ideas with Legendary and a possible title being floated internally is ''Son of Kong''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's Merkel presses China for human rights dialogue

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed Chinas prime minister Wednesday for broader discussions on human rights issues, telling him that the relationship between their countries means that we can address difficult issues and put everything ...

Clarity of mind, plans has helped me, says Unadkat

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat said clarity of mind has helped him to make a good start to this IPL season and he wants to build on the momentum going forward.The 29-year-old from Gujarat has so far snared four wickets in his three g...

The good that people do: Indians reach out with helping hand as Covid spirals

Even the darkest cloud, it is said, has a silver lining. And because most oft-quoted clichs are rooted in reality, myriad acts of kindness, be it home cooked meals for the ill or arranging an oxygen cylinder, are shining through Indias grav...

Paytm to make available 21,000 oxygen concentrators from May 1st week

Digital payments and financial services company Paytm have placed an order for 21,000 oxygen concentrators which will be made available from the first week of May in the country, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday. The company has rai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021