Left Menu

Sneakers from Michael Jordan's rookie season up for sale at Sotheby's

A pair of red sneakers worn by NBA champion Michael Jordan in 1984-85, at the start of his Chicago Bulls career, is expected to fetch over $100,000 and possibly much higher at an online auction next month, Sotheby's said on Wednesday. The auction house has estimated the red and white "Air Jordan 1" sneakers at 100,000-150,000 Swiss francs ($110,000-$164,000).

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 17:50 IST
Sneakers from Michael Jordan's rookie season up for sale at Sotheby's

A pair of red sneakers worn by NBA champion Michael Jordan in 1984-85, at the start of his Chicago Bulls career, is expected to fetch over $100,000 and possibly much higher at an online auction next month, Sotheby's said on Wednesday.

The auction house has estimated the red and white "Air Jordan 1" sneakers at 100,000-150,000 Swiss francs ($110,000-$164,000). Another pair, identical but bearing Jordan's autograph, was sold for $560,000 at an auction last year. "They are obviously a pair of iconic design and something that really collectors focus on as one of the (Holy) Grails and one of the 'must-have' pieces," said Josh Pullan, managing director of Sotheby's global luxury division.

"We hope we see them fly," he told Reuters. Billed "Gamers Only", the sale will be the first Swiss auction devoted to sneakers. Jordan's shoes are the star lot among 13 pairs from former NBA stars including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Patrick Ewing, Stephen Curry and Scottie Pippen.

Jordan's shoes, of which one is a size 13 and the other 13.5, were designed by Nike's creative director Peter Moore, Sotheby's said. Jordan played 13 seasons with the Bulls, winning six championships, and is currently the owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

"There is a new generation of collectors, generally 20 to 30 years old, who are participating in the sneakers market, but we also see that often times, they are also collectors of contemporary art or even Old Masters," Pullan said. ($1 = 0.9151 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

To add momentum to strategic partnership,we agreed to 2+2 ministerial dialogue of foreign, defence ministers:PM after speaking to Prez Putin.

To add momentum to strategic partnership,we agreed to 22 ministerial dialogue of foreign, defence ministersPM after speaking to Prez Putin....

Patna civic body providing free cremation to coronavirus

The Patna Municipal Corporation PMC, which is providing cremation of COVID-19 victims for free, has fixed rates for the last rites of those who did not die of the contagion at three crematoriums here, under its jurisdiction, to help their f...

UK PM appoints queen's ex-private secretary to oversee ministerial code

Christopher Geidt, a former private secretary to Queen Elizabeth, was appointed Britains independent adviser on ministers interests on Wednesday, overseeing the governments ministerial code of conduct.Geidts first job will be to look into t...

Zimbabwe court quashes criminal charges against journalist

Zimbabwes High Court on Wednesday quashed charges of communicating false information levelled against journalist and government critic Hopewell Chinono, saying the law used by police to arrest him in January no longer existed. Chinono, who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021