Kartik Aaryan spreads COVID-19 awareness with funny BTS picture as vaccine registration for above 18 begins

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday shared a BTS picture, presumably from the sets of the 2019 film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', potraying himself as a 45-year-old who is awaiting vaccination against COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 21:15 IST
Kartik Aaryan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday shared a BTS picture, presumably from the sets of the 2019 film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', potraying himself as a 45-year-old who is awaiting vaccination against COVID-19. This comes ahead of the government's decision to open COVID-19 vaccination to all above the age of 18, starting May 1.

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the photo and captioned it as "When you are 45+ but have to wait till 1st May for vaccine because your wife has told the mohalla you are 41. Registrations open today." The picture, from his 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' days, showed him looking embarrassed with the twist being his imaginary wife's lie about his real age.

Kartik had tested positive for COVID-19 in March. Sharing the news, he had said: "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo (I am positive. Pray for me)." He had also shared a picture of a large 'plus' sign. In early April, after recovering from it, he had posted on Instagram, "Negative 14 din ka vanvaas khatam (14 days of exile are over). Back to work."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has some exciting projects in his kitty including comic supernatural thriller 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and the much-anticipated crime-thriller 'Dhamaka'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

