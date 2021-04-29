Left Menu

Prince William, Kate release photos to mark 10th anniversary

The traditional gift for a 10th wedding anniversary is tin, a symbol of durability.The celebration comes 12 days after the funeral of Prince Philip, Williams grandfather, who died April 9 at the age of 99.Last month, the family was rocked by an interview in which Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, alleged that palace staff had been insensitive toward Meghan and a member of the royal family had made racist comments about the couples first child.

PTI | London | Updated: 29-04-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 14:53 IST
Prince William, Kate release photos to mark 10th anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked their 10th wedding anniversary Thursday by releasing photographs showing the couple snuggling in happy embrace, a contrast to the tensions that have gripped Britain's royal family in recent weeks.

The images show Prince William, second-in-line to the throne, and the former Kate Middleton in complementary shades of blue. One image is reminiscent of their engagement photo.

William married his former university flatmate on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony televised globally. They have three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3. The traditional gift for a 10th wedding anniversary is tin, a symbol of durability.

The celebration comes 12 days after the funeral of Prince Philip, William's grandfather, who died April 9 at the age of 99.

Last month, the family was rocked by an interview in which Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, alleged that palace staff had been insensitive toward Meghan and a member of the royal family had made racist comments about the couple's first child. Harry, William's younger brother, stepped away from royal duties last year and moved to California with his wife and son.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary seeks COVID-19 vaccine certificate deals to allow travel -PM aide

Hungarys government has authorized its foreign minister to make bilateral agreements recognizing COVID-19 vaccine certificates that would allow citizens to travel among participating countries, the prime ministers chief of staff said on Thu...

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's weight plunged during hunger strike -lawyer

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who ended a more than three-week hunger strike last week, weighed in at 72 kilograms on Thursday, down from 94 kilograms when he flew back to Russia in January, one of his lawyers said.The 44-year-old, ...

S.Korea athletes headed to Olympics relieved to get coronavirus shots

About 100 South Korean athletes and coaches travelling to Tokyo for the Olympics received their first doses of coronavirus vaccines on Thursday, as the countrys inoculation programme struggles with a shortage of supplies. Vaccinations are n...

SC refuses to consider plea seeking CBI probe into Kalikho Pul's suicide case

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to consider a PIL seeking CBI investigation into alleged suicide of former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Kalikho Pul.A three-judge bench headed by Justice U U Lalit allowed the petitioner NGO to withdra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021