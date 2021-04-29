Debashree Roy set to return to acting after 10-year hiatus

Left Menu

The National Award winner who had acted in films like Unishe April, 36 Chowringhee Lane, Dadar Kirti and popular Hindi TV serial Mahabharat said on Thursday, she liked the storyline and the way her character has been etched.I liked the script which is different from other routine stories.

Yesteryear heroine and former MLA Debashree Roy is all set to appear in a Bengali TV soap after having taken a break from her acting career in the past 10 years.

The National Award winner who had acted in films like ''Unishe April'', ''36 Chowringhee Lane'', ''Dadar Kirti'' and popular Hindi TV serial ''Mahabharat'' said on Thursday, she liked the storyline and the way her character has been etched.

''I liked the script which is different from other routine stories. A lot of importance has been given to my character,'' the actress said, affirming that she has no problem acting in a mega serial.

The 59-year-old actress said, she will be portraying the character of a simple, ordinary girl and her extraordinary journey in life.

''Be it a mega serial or a feature film or web series, what matters is facing the camera if you like the project,'' she explained.

The shooting of the untitled serial is slated to begin by end-May, director Shehasis Chakraborty said.

The actress, who is also a talented dancer, had anchored the 'Didi No 1' reality show sometime back.

Debashree Roy, who was cast in Tarun Majumder's Kuheli in 1971 and got critical acclaim in Aparna Sen's 36 Chowringhee Lane in 1981, had bagged the National Award for Best Actor (Female) for her role in Unishe April directed by Rituparno Ghosh.

She was cast opposite Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tapas Pal, and Chiranjit Chakraborty in several mainstream films made in the 80s and 90s.

Roy who was the reigning queen of Bengali commercial cinema had acted in over 100 films and won at least 40 awards.

She had made her small screen debut in Soumitra Chatterjee starrer Bengali TV series ''Dena Paona'' and had acted in Bengali TV serials.

Roy also appeared in Hindi films such as ''Jiyo to Aise Jio'', ''Justice Chaudhury'', ''Phulwari'', and ''Pyar ka Sawan''.

A two-time Trinamool Congress MLA from Raidighi assembly seat, Roy quit the TMC in March before the commencement of assembly polls, saying she wanted to focus on her acting career.

''Yes, I had taken a break from my acting career in the past 10 years. I would love to do meaningful roles now,'' she said.

