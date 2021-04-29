Left Menu

We won't ever be able to recover from the loss of Irrfan Khan: Nimrat Kaur

Actor Nimrat Kaur, who shared screen space with Irrfan Khan in critically-acclaimed The Lunchbox, remembered the actors death a year ago means the loss of the possibility that he stood for as someone who always pushed boundaries that did not exist.Irrfan, 54, lost his battle with a rare form of cancer on April 29 last year in a Mumbai hospital, continues to be mourned by his friends, family and fans, who flooded social media pages with the smiling pictures of the actor and shared anecdotes and stories about him and his movies.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 18:50 IST
We won't ever be able to recover from the loss of Irrfan Khan: Nimrat Kaur

Actor Nimrat Kaur, who shared screen space with Irrfan Khan in critically-acclaimed ''The Lunchbox'', remembered the actor's death a year ago means the loss of the ''possibility that he stood'' for as someone who always ''pushed boundaries that did not exist''.

Irrfan, 54, lost his battle with a rare form of cancer on April 29 last year in a Mumbai hospital, continues to be mourned by his friends, family and fans, who flooded social media pages with the smiling pictures of the actor and shared anecdotes and stories about him and his movies. Nimrat played Ila, an unhappy housewife, in Ritesh Batra's 2013 movie, who forms a connection with a government employee on the verge of retirement through a mistaken delivery of a lunchbox by Mumbai's famed Dabbawalas.

Paying tribute to her co-star, Kaur said it is still extremely difficult to fathom that the actor is no longer in the world.

''There isn't a day or there isn't a film set or there isn't an actor that I have interacted with and spoken to in a little long time and Irrfan's name hasn’t come up. That's not happened.

''Anywhere I go, there is always a mention of how it’s unbelievable and what an unbelievable loss it is to our fraternity. And the possibility that he stood for and what he could have brought with him as an actor, not just domestically but globally as well,” Kaur told PTI.

The actor said Irrfan was a living school, an ''institution'' and merely watching his work or watching him at work was one of the most eye-opening experiences.

“…Not only did one marvel at the way he brought any character to life and to an extraordinary limit, but he was also just so easy about it. This was one of the most extraordinarily attractive qualities about him as an actor that he pushed boundaries that did not exist; he could take characters to heights and depths that even I couldn’t even imagine. ''He could make dialogues feel as if he is sitting next to you and he's talking to you personally, he has that ability - his eyes and his voice, it just communicates what the writer has written,” she said.

Kaur believes there was always a miracle around Irrfan as an actor.

“It wasn't a craft beyond a point, it wasn't any kind of a studied method, I feel like he was genuinely gifted and god blessed. It is really, truly a loss that I feel we won’t be able to recover from because I know the possibilities that he brought with him don't exist anymore,” she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo Games hopeful shuttlers likely to travel to Malaysia for Olympic qualifier via Qatar: BAI

Top shuttlers, including Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth, are likely to leave for Malaysia and Singapore via Doha to participate in the last two Olympic qualifiers next month due to travel bans imposed by the two countries in the wake of ...

Samsung overtakes Apple in smartphone shipments as Xiaomi closes in

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reclaimed its crown as the worlds biggest smartphone maker from Apple in the first quarter, cornering a fifth of overall global shipments. Chinas Xiaomi Corp rounded out the top three positions with its best quart...

Mumbai: Three fake call centres busted, 10 held

Police have busted three fake call centres operating in Malad area of Mumbai and arrested 10 persons from there, an official said on Thursday.These three units were raided by a joint team of Malad and Bangur Nagar police stations on Wednesd...

Work to remove oil from stricken tanker in China set to start on Friday

Work to siphon off the remaining cargo from a stricken tanker was expected to commence on Friday, the vessels manager said on Thursday, two days after hundreds of tonnes of oil spilled into the Yellow Sea following a collision in dense fog....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021