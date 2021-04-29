Michael B Jordan says 'it was fun' shooting his prison fight sequence in 'Without Remorse'

Keeping the fans on toes, the much-anticipated action thriller 'Without Remorse' starring Michael B. Jordan has been creating buzz ever since its announcement. Piquing the interests of the melomaniacs, the makers of the Amazon Original movie shared another BTS video where the actor talked about shooting the incredible prison fight sequence. The film not only brings an exciting action thriller but also, an emotional roller coaster ride of Michael's character John Clark, aka John Kelly.

With the many glimpses getting fans ready for the release, the new BTS video sees the actor talking about his incredible prison fight sequence. The video shows Michael's process of getting in an intense fight. It correctly highlights how John Kelly's skills will be put to test as it brings the journey behind the unravelling of the mission that Michael has been set on.

"That jail fight was just raw, gritty and visceral. It was intense but was fun," Michael said in the video. An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy's 'Without Remorse', the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark - one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan universe.

When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs.'Without Remorse' was a novel written by Tom Clancy which has now been made into an action thriller film starring Jordan, Jamie Bell, Colman Domingo amongst others. Directed by Stefano Sollima, the script has been penned by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples. Along with Jordan, the film has been produced by Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. It is slated to release globally on April 30, 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

