Left Menu

UFC owner Endeavor makes long-awaited NYSE debut at second attempt

The company's listing comes in the middle of a bull run in U.S. capital markets, where a number of richly valued startups such as cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global and South Korea's Amazon equivalent Coupang have gone public. Endeavor, which recently named Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk to its board, caters to a star-studded client base, including Johnson, actor Mark Wahlberg and tennis stars Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova through its talent agency WME.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 01:55 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 01:55 IST
UFC owner Endeavor makes long-awaited NYSE debut at second attempt

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, the U.S. entertainment and events company led by Hollywood power broker Ari Emanuel, saw its shares edge higher on their New York Stock Exchange debut on Thursday, valuing the company at $10.8 billion. The debut by Endeavor, parent company of the popular UFC mixed martial arts organization, was its second attempt to go public after it abandoned plans to float its shares just a day before a planned 2019 initial public offering due to lackluster demand.

"We re-engaged, strategized and re-segmented the company, and I think we have a cleaner and simpler narrative driven by an incredible roster of institutional investors who are extremely strategic," Endeavor President Mark Shapiro said in an interview. The Miss Universe pageant, a professional bull-riding circuit and Hollywood star and former professional wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are all part of the Endeavor group, along with the Ultimate Fighting Championship promotion.

Shares of the Beverly Hills, California-based company closed at $25.2, above its $24 per share IPO price on Wednesday. The stock had opened at $27. The company's listing comes in the middle of a bull run in U.S. capital markets, where a number of richly valued startups such as cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global and South Korea's Amazon equivalent Coupang have gone public.

Endeavor, which recently named Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk to its board, caters to a star-studded client base, including Johnson, actor Mark Wahlberg and tennis stars Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova through its talent agency WME. It has also financed movies including "La La Land" and "Just Mercy."

Following the listing, Endeavor plans to buy the remaining 49.9% stake in the UFC from private-equity firms KKR and Silver Lake. It bought the controlling stake from casino moguls Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta in 2016. "Bringing the UFC in full ownership is something that is clearly resonating with the market," Shapiro said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Truss to meet WTO chief seeking to further reform agenda

British trade minister Liz Truss will on Friday press the case for sweeping World Trade Organization WTO reforms aimed at countries who distort trade with state subsidies when she meets the trade bodys new head in Geneva. The meeting will b...

Brazil passes 400,000 COVID-19 fatalities with high death toll to plateau for months

Brazil on Thursday became the second country to pass 400,000 COVID-19 deaths after the United States, and experts warned the daily toll could remain high for several months due to slow vaccinations and loosening social restrictions. Brazil ...

Gilead HIV, hepatitis C sales dip, shares down 2.6%

Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday reported first-quarter revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates as the coronavirus pandemic hurt sales of its flagship HIV and hepatitis C drugs, partially offset by sales of COVID-19 antiviral treatm...

Soccer-Fernandes and Cavani sparkle as United hit Roma for six

Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani scored twice each as Manchester United took a giant step towards the Europa League final with a 6-2 drubbing of AS Roma in their semi-final first leg at Old Trafford on Thursday. Uniteds run of four semi-f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021