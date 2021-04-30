Jason Segel and Alexis Mixter split after eight years

Left Menu

Hollywood star Jason Segel and his longtime girlfriend Alexis Mixter have split after eight years of being together.Mixter, a 30-year-old artist, announced their split in a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday alongside a photo of the two.This is a photo of two best friends.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-04-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:39 IST
Hollywood star Jason Segel and his longtime girlfriend Alexis Mixter have split after eight years of being together.

Mixter, a 30-year-old artist, announced their split in a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday alongside a photo of the two.

''This is a photo of two best friends. This guy and I have shared so much life together. Changed each other at a soul deep level. All for the better. The depth of our bond was something I could never have anticipated,'' she wrote in the caption.

''I've never spent so much time with another person, grown so much alongside someone else, laughed so much, cried so much, shared so much. It is odd to write about the end of a relationship, especially when the friendship that still exists is so full of life,'' she added.

The ''This Is 40'' actor and Mixter began dating in December 2013 but made the relationship public by attending a funraiser together.

Segel, best known for his role in series ''How I Met Your Mother'' and films such as ''Knocked Up'', ''Forgetting Sarah Marshall'', ''Despicable Me'' and ''The Muppets''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

