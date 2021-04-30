Left Menu

COVID-19: John Abraham gives up social media accounts to NGOs to help people needing resources

Bollywood star John Abraham on Friday stepped up to help people amid the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic and said that he will be handing over his social media accounts to NGOs helping people. The NGOs will use Abraham's account to post information and accommodate medical facilities to people in dire need.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-04-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:55 IST
COVID-19: John Abraham gives up social media accounts to NGOs to help people needing resources
John Abraham (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star John Abraham on Friday stepped up to help people amid the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic and said that he will be handing over his social media accounts to NGOs helping people. The NGOs will use Abraham's account to post information and accommodate medical facilities to people in dire need. The 'Force' actor took to Instagram and posted a statement in which he expressed concern about the current situation in the country.

"As a country, we are experiencing a very grim situation. With each passing minute, there are more and more people who are unable to procure oxygen, an ICU bed, a vaccine and sometimes even food. However, these trying times have also brought people together, to support, to make a difference and attend to needs." wrote Abraham. "Starting today, I will be handing over my social media accounts to NGOs we have partnered with across the country and all content posted on my handles will be exclusively to help connect those affected with the resources they require.

"It is time to extend ourselves to humanity and take measures to overcome this crisis. Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle TOGETHER. "Stay indoors, Stay safe! Be responsible - for yourself, your family and the country," concluded the statement written by the 48-year-old star.

The 'New York' star captioned the post as, "Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle TOGETHER." India recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases, 3,498 related deaths and 2,97,540 recoveries on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca's Soriot: we didn't overpromise on COVID-19 vaccine supplies

AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Friday the drugmaker had not overpromised on the supply of COVID-19 vaccines around the world, as he defended big cuts in deliveries that prompted a lawsuit by the European Union.The Europea...

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh die due to COVID;CM Nitish Kumar pays tribute.

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh die due to COVIDCM Nitish Kumar pays tribute....

Russia says Twitter is complying with demand to remove 'banned content'

Russian state communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday that U.S. social network Twitter was complying with its demand to remove content banned in Russia, but that it was still taking too long to do so.It said Twitter had removed...

Govt sets record 104.3 mn ton rice production target for 2021-22 kharif season

The government on Friday set a record rice production target of 104.3 million tonne for the kharif season of 2021-22 crop year July-June.Rice is the main crop grown in the kharif season, sowing of which begins with the onset of southwest mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021