Angelina Jolie's role in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead', a healing experience for her

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie recently revealed that her latest role in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' allowed her to tap into her own emotions and experiences to create a more impactful performance.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 23:00 IST
Angelina Jolie. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie recently revealed that her latest role in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' allowed her to tap into her own emotions and experiences to create a more impactful performance. According to People magazine, during an on-set interview, the actor revealed that in the upcoming thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead', her character Hannah, a smokejumper still reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire is "a very broken person who carries a great deal of guilt."

Jolie said, "I am drawn to people who have been through something and are broken and then find their way forward and overcome it." She further added, "As an artist, it's very healing to play people like that. She's been very healing for me because you just get so broken and then you stand back up."

And while the movie feels like a great thriller and a great adventure across an unusual terrain inside a great fire, the Oscar winner said that it's a really emotional film under the surface, as well, in a metaphorical sense. She said, "It's about people who have a great impact on each other and change each other. Emotionally and practically, they go through the fire."

Directed by Oscar-nominee Taylor Sheridan, 'Those Who Wish Me Dead sees Hannah' comes across a distressed 12-year-old boy named Connor with no one else to turn to. Jolie talked about her character to People magazine and said, "She carries a lot of guilt, and is quite broken. She's a smokejumper and a bit of an adrenaline junkie, but she's also somebody that has experienced tragedy, and she feels responsible for it."

"I was so happy to be pushed to just toughen up and get dirty and sweaty, and do things I've never done and feel very capable," she concluded. (ANI)

